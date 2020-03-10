Hair care: Advantages, disadvantages and everything you need to know about Hair Serums 

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/gettyimages-1140384979.jpg?itok=Yn0TCBRq

Hair serum is known to be life-changing for it has been known to improve hair health drastically. But what does it actually do? Read on to know more.

Just like serums, essential oils, etc are known to give your skin and extra additional boost, hair serum is known to do the same thing for hair. Hair serums have become an essential today in every beauty kit for all of the advantages including making the hair shiny, protecting it from additional damage and controlling the frizz. Some of the advantages and side effects of the product include:

Benefits of Hair serums

- it protects the hair by forming a thin layer around each strand and ensuring everything from the sun's harsh rays, dirt, dust and pollution don't directly impact the strands. This is precisely why it is also advised to use a hair serum before using heated styling products on the hair.

- The layer also ensures the hair strands are left with a layer of shine and gloss. Serums also ensure coloured and damaged hair is protected and looks healthy.

- Applying hair serums makes detangling the hair easier. It acts as a lubricant and ensures hair lost while detangling is lesser.

- Serums are known to lock down the moisture and moisturise hair, making it healthy while ensuring it doesn't look as brittle and feels smoother.

Disadvantages of hair serums:

- Too much application of the serum can make the hair look oily.

- Too much application could cause hair fall.

Side effects of using hair serum:

- Regular use and over-application can make the hair unhealthy and ultimately dry.

- Applying the serum on the scalp can lead to inflammation.

- Solicones persent in hair serums can be harmful for the hair in the long run. Serums also contain cemicals that can react badly with the hair depending on the hair type.

Credits :Getty Images

Read More