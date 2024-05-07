Shekhar Kapur shares Zendaya’s Met Gala 2024 look, kids’ pic starving in Gaza as he calls out fashion event; ‘Which world do you live in?’

Trigger Warning: The article mentions war and conflict.

The Met Gala, held annually, is one of the most glamorous and exciting fashion events. Fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate it each year. Director Shekhar Kapur, however, took to social media with a thought-provoking post.

He shared a picture of a famous Hollywood celebrity from the prestigious event alongside a photo of a starving child from Gaza. He then accompanied the images with a lengthy note.

Shekhar Kapur calls out Met Gala 2024

Director Shekhar Kapur took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a picture of Zendaya and a starving kid from the war stripped Gaza. The actor captioned the post, "Please do see both the completely contrasting pics in this post.. For as I was watching a documentary on children begging for food in Gaza and the threat of severe famine there, the other channel was showing the glitz, glamour and over the top fashion madness of the Met Gala in New York."

Kapur further added that seeing pictures of a starving child next to Zendaya at a fancy event was upsetting and mentioned it made him wonder which world was real. He questioned why there can be such a big difference between the lives of some people and the wealth shown at events like the Met Gala. The filmmaker added that the news didn't show the protests happening outside the event, suggesting they were trying to hide the real world from people attending the gala.

In the end, Kapur wrote, "Yet.. I have to question myself .. I am not starving .. yet am not far from those that are .. as I am sure most reading this post are not either .. Would I not go to the Met Gala if I was invited ? I tried to .. maybe I did not try hard enough."

Check out his Instagram post here:

Shekhar Kapur's filmography

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur began his directorial journey with the family drama Masoom in 1983, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, and Urmila Matondkar. His 1987 venture, the science-fiction film Mr. India, became iconic with Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, notably for Puri's famous line "Mogambo Khush Hua." Despite his success, Kapur gained notoriety for leaving projects like Joshilaay, Barsaat, and many more.

