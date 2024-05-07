Who Is Bright Aka Vachirawit Chivaaree? All About Thai Star As He Graces Met Gala 2024 In Burberry

The first Monday in May is the most important day on the fashion calendar as Hollywood's brightest attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their sartorial best. This year's Costume Institute exhibition, titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, featured around 250 rare fashion gems from 400 years of history. The Met Gala 2024's theme, The Garden of Time, combines nature and fashion, offering a sensory and visual experience.

Vachirawit Chivaaree, better known as Bright, attended his first Met Gala, wearing Burberry by Daniel Lee. The actor and singer is celebrated for his Thai television roles and movies, including the hit show 2gether and the films F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers and Love You to Debt.

“Bright’s jacket is made entirely out of pleated georgette,” Lee told Vogue. “The jacket is embroidered with tonal bullion. The wide-legged silk tuxedo trousers have a tonal bullion stripe.” On his feet were black square-toed loafers.

Who is Vachirawit Chivaaree aka Bright?

Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, born on December 27, 1997, is a Thai actor, singer, and entrepreneur known for his roles in films, series, and albums. He is the founder of ASTRO Stuffs merchandise and Cloud9 Entertainment agency. He has also received the Chaplin Award from Keira Chaplin for his professional contributions.

He has won multiple awards including the Nataraja Award, MTV Awards for singing, and Mani Mekhala Award, GQ Awards for acting. He is one of the most followed artists on social media from Thailand. Presently, he is the global ambassador for Burberry and brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, Adidas, and Bangkok Bank M Visa in Thailand.

At the age of 15, Bright started his career as a variety show host on Channel 3's 6th generation Strawberry Krub Cake (SKC) and made his acting debut in SKC's short series, The Beginning: Run Lovers Run. He has appeared in TV dramas, music videos, and films, with notable roles in Social Death Vote and I Sea U.

In 2018, Bright auditioned for GMMTV's New Face Project and was signed as an actor/artist. He gained popularity with supporting roles in series like My Ambulance. In 2019, he auditioned for Young Dr. Peng in Nadao Bangkok's My Ambulance. He later hosted GMM 25's travel show Toe Laew, which aired its second season in 2020.

In 2020, Bright earned his breakthrough when he played Sarawat, his first lead role, in 2gether: The Series. The series became the most-viewed show on Line TV and gained national and international recognition. He reprised his role in Still 2gether the sequel, and in 2gether: The Movie, which premiered in Tokyo. In June 2021, Japanese director Shusuke Kaneko praised his intense acting on Twitter.

In 2021, Bright played the lead role of Thyme, in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, a Thai adaptation of the Japanese manga Hana Yori Dango by Yoko Kamio, who expressed her delight at his screen presence. He was selected for the role in 2019, however other casting and the shooting got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally aired on 18 December 2021 and was an international success which earned him many awards.

Some of Bright's achievements

Bright has been listed in the Top 50 Influential by Vogue and by HOWE Magazine for his contributions in various fields. His public image has earned him titles of Walking Louvre Museum, Thailand's National Treasure, Thai Supernova, National Husband, Godfather of Presenters, King of Commercials, and many more.

Within the Thai industry, Bright is the first celebrity to have his own Twitter Topic. In 2021, he became highest highest-earning male celebrity from brand endorsements on his Instagram. He was featured in the Top 100 Most Searched Asian on Google Worldwide in 2022. In 2023, he was the top presenter for Lazada. He was featured among Global Influencers who have created the highest Earned Media Value during Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023.

Bright features frequently in the Top 20 Most Attractive Asian Celebs alongside other eminent artists. He ranked 7th in Most Handsome and Beautiful in the World, 5th in The Global Face & Style Icon, 2nd in l Magazine Fashion Face, 8th in Top Men in Fashion World, 1st in Attractive Thai Actors, and 1st in The Most Tweeted Thai Artists 2020.

With 46% netizens votes, he ranked 1st in Asian Drama Actor of the Year 2020. In 2023, Bright was featured in Times Square, New York as Top 20 Most Powerful Asian Celebrity. He was ranked 1st in Most Handsome Face as per the Korean Plastic Surgeons Survey. He features in Most Handsome Man Alive regularly.

