WATCH: Heeramandi star Shekhar Suman joins BJP at party headquarters in Delhi amid Lok Sabha elections 2024

Actor Shekhar Suman is currently basking in the success of his recently released series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor has earned critical acclaim for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show. In a pivotal development, the actor has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party's Delhi headquarters.

Shekhar Suman joins BJP in Delhi

Taking to Twitter, ANI shared a video in which Shekhar Suman can be seen joining the BJP in Delhi amid the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. On a Congress ticket, the actor fought the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 from Patna Sahib. However, he lost to actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

Check out the ANI video here:

Shekhar Suman on joining BJP

After joining BJP, the actor said, "Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here."

Shekhar Suman on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is garnering praise for his role of Nawab Zulfikar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series which released on Netflix on May 1. The show also features his son, actor Adhyayan Suman. Heeramandi cast also includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in leading roles, with Fardeen Khan and Taha Shah in significant parts.

The historical drama series takes viewers back to the era when courtesans were powerful, like rulers. Set during India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the cultural world of Heera Mandi through the narratives of courtesans and their clients.

