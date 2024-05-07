'You look insane’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, The Idol co-star Rachel Sennott hype each other up before Met Gala 2024

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was spotted admiring her The Idol co-star Rachel Sennott’s outfit at a hotel ahead of the Met Gala 2024. The Idol is an American drama TV series co-created by Sam Levinson, Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim.

The show revolves around the story of female pop idol Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, and her intricate relationship with Tedros, portrayed by Tesfaye, who is a nightclub owner, self-help guru, and cult leader. Jennie stars in the series as Dyanne, a backup dancer and close confidante of Jocelyn.

Jennie reunites with her The Idol co-star Rachel Sennott

The Met Gala 2024 marks one of the most significant and remarkable days in the fashion world. It brings together the world's most elite figures to celebrate fashion's most prestigious event. This year, the Met Gala's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, paying homage to centuries of style evolution and celebrating often overlooked details and pieces.

While the spotlight shines brightly on the green carpet, much preparation goes on behind the scenes. Celebrities were spotted leaving The Mark Hotel before making their grand appearances, and delightful footage of BLACKPINK's Jennie circulated as she prepared to dazzle at the event.

Many Korean stars: boy band Stray Kids and BLACKPINK's Jennie, graced the Met Gala this year. While it was Stray Kids' debut at the event, Jennie's attendance was not her first, as she also attended in 2023, stunning in a vintage 1990s-themed dress. Before stepping onto the grand stage, the actress and singer was seen chatting with her The Idol co-star Rachel Sennott. The duo exchanged compliments on each other's dresses and looks, expressing relief that they knew each other. They shared how comforting it was to have familiar faces at such events, where they often find themselves surrounded by strangers.

Watch the sweet exchange below-

More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie

In December 2023, BLACKPINK renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. Following this, Jennie launched her own agency, OOD ATELIER, along with her profile photos. In March, Jennie collaborated with Matt Champion and released the track Slow Motion, marking her first release of 2024. This was also her first music release since she launched her agency.

Jennie and Zico joined forces on their latest single SPOT!, which was released on April 27.In the music video for "SPOT!," Zico and Jennie are depicted enjoying the company of their friends at their favorite hangout spot. The upbeat track holds the spirit of an impromptu party, where everyone comes together to have a good time. It is a hip-hop song that captures the spontaneous moments shared between two friends who unexpectedly meet at a late-night gathering. The song rapidly gained popularity among fans and set several records.

Watch the music video here-

