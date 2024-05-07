Popular actress Anjali Anand has earned praise for her pathbreaking roles in many television shows, which also paved her way in Bollywood. She continues to captivate the viewers’ hearts with her strong personality. Recently, the actress opened up about her weight loss journey when a fan asked her to share it in her recent Ask Me Anything session.

Anjali Anand on her weight loss journey

Last night, Anjali Anand interacted with her fans in the Ask Me Anything session she held on Instagram. Among the many questions, one user asked her to share her weight loss journey and how she managed to lose the extra kilos.

Replying to this, Anjali posted a before and after picture of herself and wrote that she didn’t realize how much weight she lost until she saw the picture. Besides her weight, she also underwent a significant makeover. The Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala actress said that she had long hair which she chopped off and these days, people are unable to recognize her at first glance.

Check out Anjali Anand’s post below:

Talking about the weight loss, she wrote that she is working really hard. Divulging in details, she wrote, “Been working non stop for nine months, just shooting and moving constantly. Haven’t stepped foot in the gym. Jhalak obviously was added movement, but I have also been controlling my portions.”

She further mentioned that previously she used to give in to emotional eating, which she has stopped now because she is happy, enjoying life, and work is keeping her busy.

Concluding the note on a motivational note, Anjali wrote, “It’s a whole personality change and I’m like new me, who dis? But I’m in my hot girl era and totally loving it. Give up karna toh seekha hi nahi hain na. Have to be a better human every day.”

For the unversed, Anjali Anand gained recognition for her role as Deepika in the popular TV series Dhhai Kilo Prem. She has also appeared in other notable TV shows such as Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak DIkhhla Jaa 11. She became a household name with her Bollywood debut in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

