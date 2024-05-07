Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt gets loudest cheer by international paparazzi as she stuns in floral saree; WATCH

Alia Bhatt has currently taken over the headlines after her stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024. The actress dazzled on the carpet in a beautiful floral saree, which she carried with utmost grace and elegance.

Alia was even hyped by the international paparazzi during her walk at this year’s Met Gala. She received a loud cheer from them as she posed in her fashionable attire.

Alia Bhatt gets cheers from international paps as she walks the Met Gala carpet

Alia Bhatt recently made her second consecutive appearance at the prestigious global event, the Met Gala. Alia was dressed up in a mint green saree embroidered with florals. Her hair and makeup perfectly complemented her outfit, making her look like a dream.

In a video from her walk on the carpet, Alia can be seen posing stylishly for the cameras as the international paparazzi continued to chant her name and cheer for her.

Watch the video here!

Alia Bhatt drops stunning pictures from her appearance at the Met Gala 2024

Earlier, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her pictures from the event, much to the delight of her fans. In the caption, she explained the process of her outfit's creation. Alia stated, "Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts."

Talking about the effort behind the saree, Alia said, “It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree.”

Expressing her feelings, Alia revealed, “As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort.” In her post, Alia also appreciated the skill of her designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and thanked the rest of her team.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming cinematic projects

Alia Bhatt is set to star in the movie Jigra alongside actor Vedang Raina. The film, set to release on September 27, is directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Alia and Karan Johar. Apart from that, she has the YRF spy universe film and Love & War in her lineup.

