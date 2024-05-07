Watch: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Reveal Daughter Kaavia's Adorable Reaction to Mom’s Met Gala 2024 Gown

At the 2024 Met Gala, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a striking entrance. The couple's appearance on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May certainly threw heads around.

Gabrielle, 51, dressed up fittingly for the "Garden of Time" theme. She was clad in a white and green mock-neck gown that shimmered like iridescent scales, giving her the enchanting image of a mermaid.

The Bring It On star paired the gown with a classic updo, simple silver cuffs, and teardrop earrings for a complete look.

On the other hand, Dwyane chose a lavender purple suit with a cream v-neck layered underneath, complemented by black shoes. He adorned his look with a silver watch and jewel-toned chains over his jacket's chest.

The only thing Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sought after was the approval of their 5-year-old daughter Kaavia. They were expected to present fascinating looks at the Met Gala, and they didn't disappoint.

Despite the media and fashion enthusiasts commending the couple's style on this year's red carpets, all they required was their daughter's approval.

Impressed, the Shady Baby likened her mother's outfit to a mermaid's appearance. It's not just childish imagination; the Bring It On actress genuinely looked like a mermaid in her water-themed gown by Michael Kors.

"Mission accomplished," Union said about her daughter's approval, adding, "She was like, 'Mommy, you look like a mermaid!'"

When asked about a previous comment on saving her Met Gala dresses for Kaavia, Union affirmed that the latest one made the list. "She is obsessed with the theme of water, just like Kaavia, who is a water baby herself," Union revealed in an interview at the event.

Dwyane Wade's Met Gala Preparation and Stylish Entrance

Dwayne Wade, the three-time NBA champion revealed through an Instagram story that he was hitting the gym to shed his love handles in preparation for the upcoming Met Gala. "Initiating: Make the Love Handles Disappear. Gearing up for the May Met Gala," Wade captioned a gym selfie he shared.

While many might have anticipated the 42-year-old to show off chiseled abs, similar to his 2022 Met Gala look, he instead opted for an outfit that matched his wife's attire and honored the event's theme.

In discussing the theme, Dwyane Wade mentioned a wishful aspiration, saying, "Of course, our primary focus is to adhere to the theme, and within that context, we try to locate our uniqueness while also recognizing we're arriving as a pair.

For my part, I merely desire to be a dazzling flower within the garden," Wade declared in an interview at the occasion. He playfully asked, "Can I aspire to that role for a single evening?"

Living up to his words, he sported a pastel Versace suit paired with a white shirt and a sparkling Cartier chain to the right, rounded off with black shoes.

Demonstrating his approval of his ensemble, Wade showcased a clip of his outfit on Instagram, captioning it, "The reawakening, @cartier Met Gala 2024 wearing @Versace."

Meanwhile, The Bring It On actress and her stylist Thomas Christos Kikis collaboratively decided to incorporate a critical element of the garden, water, into the inspiration for her gown.

Union dazzled in a high-neck Michael Kors dress adorned with hand-sewn sequins mimicking the scales of a mermaid in ombre color variations ranging from lilac to teal blue.

The intricate embroidery required careful execution by 12 craftsmen and consumed 9,500 hours of work to finish.

