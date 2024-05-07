Why Did Ben Affleck Skip Met Gala 2024 While Jennifer Lopez Served As Co-Chair? Find Out

Ben Affleck did not attend this year's Met Gala, despite his wife Jennifer Lopez acting as a celebrity co-chair for the big fashion night. Affleck has only attended the event once in 2021 and is not a typical Met Gala attendee.

Why didn't Ben Affleck attend the 2024 Met Gala?

Jennifer Lopez attended the star-studded fashion event without her husband Ben Affleck by her side. A rep for Affleck confirmed to PEOPLE that his absence was planned and came down to a simple scheduling conflict.

The rep said Affleck remained in Los Angeles, where he is currently filming The Accountant 2, a sequel to the 2016 action movie.

While Affleck was busy filming, Lopez wore a stunning custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown at the annual New York City gala, a stunning sheer design that took over 800 hours of hand embroidery and was made from 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads. The gown was complemented by a stunning set of Tiffany & Co. jewels, including a bracelet, earrings, and a statement necklace with a large 20-carat diamond.

Ahead of the Met Gala, Lopez teased that her look for the evening might come with some logistical challenges. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Lara Spencer asked the star if she would "be able to walk in your look." To which Lopez replied, "Barely, ever. The Met Gala looks are not about comfort."

She also spoke about her role as one of the event's five co-chairs — alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, saying she felt honored to be tapped to serve next to the likes of the other big names.

"I was really honored to be asked to host it alongside Zendaya and Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth," she said. "Anna was gracious enough to ask me. We’re going to have a good time." She said the fashion spectacle, which she has attended more than 10 times over the years, is "always a nice time."

"It’s such an interesting mix of artists and business people," Lopez said on GMA. "It’s not just music or film, it’s everybody — fashion, film, music, business — and you get to have some really interesting interactions."

Decoding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marital bond

Jennifer Lopez, following the release of her latest album This Is Me, is spending time with her husband Ben Affleck. A source told Entertainment Tonight that they are stronger than ever and a mutual source of support after two years together.

"Jen has not been paying much attention to any outside hate," said the insider. “She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some. She realizes that will always be the case because she’s an artist and there are people who don’t get her or know her."

The source continued, "Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can’t please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other’s talents and capabilities."

J.Lo has a busy schedule ahead of her tour starting in June. She has been seen in Los Angeles and New York City occasionally with her 16-year-old twinsShe is the mother of Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck is the father of 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina, and 12-year-old Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"Jen and Ben are doing well and are very happy together. Their kids bring them even closer together and keep them humble," said the source. "Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family...Their kids love being a blended family and mesh well together. They’re all kind and get along well."

They have apparently been considering spending more time in New York City and even buying property there. The source added, "It just depends because it has to be perfect and something they really want to invest in. Jen is a New York girl at heart and loves being back close to where she was raised."

