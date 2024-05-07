Thug Life new update date and time: Makers of Kamal Haasan starrer gear up for New Beginning

As most of us are already aware, Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are all set to collaborate once again after many years. With the buzz surrounding the film already high, the makers are set to make a grand announcement soon.

Taking it to their official handles, the makers of Thug Life have confirmed that they will release a new update on May 8th, 2024, i.e., tomorrow at 10 a.m. Sharing a video on the same, the makers also showed a glimpse of a desert setting with the words “Sigma Thug Rules” appearing on screen. Along with that, the video also had the caption, “It's time for a New Beginning,” and specified how they are welcoming a new Thug.

Makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life

The upcoming announcement of the film is most likely to be an introduction to Silambarasan TR's character in the movie. As reported earlier, the Manaadu actor is set to play a key role in the Kamal Haasan movie after Dulquer Salmaan had to part ways from the film due to a date clash with his other commitments.

Moreover, a recent photo from the sets of Thug Life also surfaced on the internet recently, where we could see Haasan and Silambarasan donning their new looks in the film. Besides, the caption that was shown on the recent update video abbreviates the word, STR which is also a nickname for the latter star.

From the looks, it seems that Silambarasan will be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Mani Ratnam movie, which also marks their second collaboration since Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

More about Thug Life

The upcoming Tamil film Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is said to be an action drama directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie marks the duo joining hands after their cult classic flick Nayakan, which was released back in 1987.

The flick, co-written by Ratnam and Haasan, brings in a stellar cast including Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more. Moreover, the film is musically crafted by Mani Ratnam’s usual collaborator, AR Rahman, making it the latter’s third movie with the Vikram actor.

