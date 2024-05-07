ILLIT’s SUPER REAL ME debuts at no 93 on Billboard 200; continues to soar high with first mini-album release

ILLIT is a rookie girl group formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BELIFT LAB. Since their debut on March 25, 2024, the group is continuously setting new standards in the realm of K-pop. Most recently, they have achieved a new milestone, debuting on the Billboard 200 chart with their first min-album SUPER REAL ME.

ILLIT secures spot on Billboard 200 with SUPER REAL ME

According to updates on May 7, ILLIT’s first extended play SUPER REAL ME debuted at no. 93 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. This marks their first entry on the prestigious music chart’s top 200.

However, the group already made their Billboard debut weeks ago with the mini-album’s catchy title track Magnetic. Within three weeks of the song’s release, it claimed no. 8 spot on Billboard’s Global 200 Top 10. Later it moved to the impressive No. 6 position.

At the same time, Magnetic made its debut on the Global Excluding U.S. Chart’s Top 10. Peaking at no. 2, the song later moved to no. 3, closely maintaining its position.

In addition, ILLIT became the fastest K-pop group to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with Magnetic claiming no. 91 rank in the week of April 15.

As the newly-formed girl group continues to soar high on this prestigious music chart, all eyes are on SUPER REAL ME’s next position on Billboard 200.

Find out more about ILLIT

ILLIT, the latest girl group from HYBE marked their successful debut on March 25 with their first EP SUPER REAL ME. This mini-album features a total of four tracks including the lead Magnetic, Lucky Girl Syndrome, Midnight Fiction, and My World.

Notably, all five members of ILLIT participated in JTBC and HYBE’s collaborative music survival show R U NEXT? After a neck-to-neck competition, Wonhee, Yunah, Minju, Iroha, and Moka were selected to debut with ILLIT.

Though in the short span of their music career till date, the group has been the subject of many controversies. Most recently, ILLIT was caught in the HYBE-ADOR feud, when Min Hee Jin (ADOR’s CEO) ‘called them out’ as NewJeans’ copycat. They also faced some backlash from netizens for their seemingly weak vocals during the debut encore stage.

However, despite the mixed reactions, ILLIT seemed to be marching towards a bright future, with high expectations from their upcoming music releases.

