Channing Tatum Denies Asset Hiding Allegations

The Vow actor Channing Tatum denies ex-wife Jenna Dewan's accusation of hiding Magic Mike earnings. Dewan's rep hopes for a fair resolution to their legal dispute.

Last month, Dewan, aged 43, filed court documents amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, accusing Tatum, aged 44, of collaborating with third parties to conceal profits from the Magic Mike franchise, which they built together during their marriage.

In recent court papers acquired by PEOPLE, Tatum refutes the accusations, stating, “I've never denied her rightful share of our assets or income. Allegations of me collaborating with third parties are entirely untrue.”

"I've granted her full access to our financial records throughout our marriage and since our separation. I still keep her informed about Magic Mike finances," Dear John actor remarked about Dewan, whom he divorced in 2019.

Jenna Dewan's rep challenges Tatum's denial: Is he calling Jenna a liar?

A representative for Jenna Dewan, speaking to PEOPLE, questions, "Is Channing truly accusing Jenna of falsehoods while she seeks to reclaim an asset he took, clearly violating California family law?"

"These recent attacks and lies are just more of the bullying and gaslighting Jenna has endured for years," the statement says. "Despite Channing's actions, Jenna trusts in the law and the truth and looks forward to a fair resolution soon."

Tatum's representative waited to respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Dewan's team statement. Despite being declared single by a judge in 2019, Tatum and Dewan continue their legal battle over finances, including profits from the Magic Mike franchise, property division, reimbursement claims, allegations of breach of fiduciary duty, and attorneys' fees, as per legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The divorced couple is also resolving child support issues concerning their 10-year-old daughter, Everly.

Jenna Dewan pushes for a separate trial on Magic Mike profits

Jenna Dewan wants a separate trial on Tatum's Magic Mike profits, which have included three films, live shows, and TV adaptations since the franchise began in 2012. Her lawyer noted in April that it's a potential billion-dollar asset.

In his recent document, Tatum stated, “I've always acted in the community's best interest during our marriage and after separation. I've put significant effort into improving the Magic Mike brand post-separation, and I've also allowed my name and likeness to be used in related business ventures.”

People’s Choice Award winner Channing Tatum further explained, "I think my efforts after our separation entitle me to claim some assets as separate property, although they've also benefited the community. Without my post-separation work, the Magic Mike ventures might have failed."

Jenna Dewan's rep seeks fair resolution under California law

Jenna Dewan's rep told PEOPLE, “She seeks a fair resolution of the marriage's community assets under California law. She wants to finalize this chapter of her life as soon as possible.”

A source close to Tatum told PEOPLE that the financial dispute continues because Jenna's actions and claims are inconsistent.

The sources stated, "She claims she wants a fair deal but ignores all the work Channing and his partners did after they split to improve Magic Mike. She keeps delaying talks but claims she wants to settle."

Another source close to Tatum told PEOPLE he's eager to end the legal dispute with Dewan. "Channing isn't pleased with the recent court drama. He just wants it to be finished."

Since their split six years ago, both Tatum and Dewan have moved on. Tatum is engaged to Zoë Kravitz, while Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, with whom she's expecting their second child.

