Super Rich in Korea premiere: Know release date, plot, cast, where to watch and more

Super Rich in Korea is an upcoming reality show where audiences will be allowed to delve deeper into the lives of the uber-rich. The show will take you on the journey of the daily lives of super-rich personalities from different parts of the world who have chosen Korea as their second home.

When will Super Rich in Korea released?

Super Rich in Korea is set to have a worldwide premiere on May 7, 2024, at 12: 30 KST (4 PM IST).

Where to Watch Super Rich in Korea

Super Rich in Korea will premiere and be available for streaming on streaming giant, Netflix.

Genre

Reality

The Plot of Super Rich in Korea

Super Rich in Korea promises a compelling experience to its audiences where one can delve into the luxurious lives of the world’s richest people living in the heart of South Korea. The show will be an experience to remember, where you will see millionaires of Singapore, Pakistan’s royalty, and the Kardashians of Arab and Italian fashion heir who share one thing in common, love for Korea and its culture.

Advertisement

These world’s richest icons have chosen Korea to be the place where they indulge in lavish extremities and live their elite lives. Super Rich in Korea will take you on a journey where luxury cars, over-the-top indulgences, haute couture, and exclusive parties are nothing out of the ordinary. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

With Super Rich in Korea, you can probe into the lifestyle of these ultra-wealthy personalities and see how Korean culture blends into wealth.

Watch the trailer of Super Rich in Korea:

The cast of Super Rich in Korea

Now coming to who are these super rich people whose lifestyles viewers get to explore, we have got the top of the wealthiest.

Dubbed the Kardashian of the Arab, Noor Naim is one the biggest social media influencers from the Arab states. She has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube and in the show, one will be able to see as she indulges in her rich extravagant life expanding over the Middle East and Korea.

David Yong, a billionaire from Singapore aims to establish his own K-pop label this year in South Korea. He is also a K-pop artist and has collaborated in the past with MAMAMOO among others.

Yoo Hee Ra who is known as the Paris Hilton of South Korea is a fashion influencer whose presence is known not only nationally but internationally as well. She is also Korea’s luxury brand ambassador.

Anna Kim is a royalty from Pakistan who was brought up in South Korea. She is a workaholic woman who endears her South Korean identity while being from a royal family in another country.

Teodoro Marani is an heir to an Italian luxury brand but his love for Korea and its culture has made him choose to live here.

It will be interesting to see these eminent figures in their ultra-exquisite hidden lifestyle through Super Rich in Korea but that’s not all.

The hosts of Super Rich in Korea

Super Rich in Korea has pulled out all the spots, as the top of South Korean industry has taken the seat to host the upcoming reality show. GOT7's BamBam is a well-known Thai rapper and singer based in South Korea. He debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7 in 2014 while making his solo debut in 2021 with his EP Ribbon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi who is a fashion icon herself and a K-pop idol. OH MY GIRL is a six-member girl group which debuted in 2015. Last but not least, is TV’s favorite Jo Se Ho who is popular as a host and TV personality whose comic timing is impeccable.

GOT7’s BamBam, Jo Se Ho, and OH MY GIRL’s Mimi add another dash of glint and glamour to the luxurious journey of Super Rich in Korea as they are known for their suave and captivating hosting skills. So get ready to binge it!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jo Se Ho confirms wedding on You Quiz on The Block; to marry non-celebrity girlfriend on THIS date