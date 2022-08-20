13 Must-try homemade scrubs for oily skin

CTM, i.e. cleansing, toning, and moisturizing is an integral part of the skincare routine and should be followed religiously. Cleansing helps in getting rid of dirt, oil, and debris from the face, toning keeps the skin nourished, and moisturizer prevents dryness and balances the pH value of the skin. Apart from the CTM routine, it is also important to use homemade body scrubs and facial scrubs to keep your skin healthy and vibrant. People with oily skin often experience various problems like acne, pimples, clogged pores, blackheads, large pores, and so on, so here we have come up with the best homemade scrubs for oily skin that are must-try.

Best homemade scrubs for oily skin: Body scrubs and facial scrubs

Homemade body scrubs are a great way to revitalize your skin. Try these body scrubs recipes now:

1. Cucumber face scrub

Cucumber scrub for the face works effectively in getting rid of the excess oil from the skin. Cucumber has astringent properties and helps in shrinking pores which are a huge problem for people with oily skin. There are many other benefits of cucumber for skin: it soothes the skin, keeps the skin hydrated, reduces swelling, and deals with the signs of aging. With continuous use, this DIY facial scrub will make your skin clean and clear.

Ingredients to be used:

1/2 fresh cucumber

How to prepare the scrub

Take 1/2 of a cucumber and grate it properly. If you want, you can also add a few drops of rose water to it and apply it to your face. Massage the cucumber mask for three to five minutes and rinse the scrub pack off with cool water.

Make sure to apply this scrub when your face is clean, and apply a mild moisturizer after rinsing off the scrub.

How often can we use this scrub?

You can use this cucumber facial scrub two times a week for the best results.

2. Kiwi and sugar scrub

DIY sugar scrubs are popular worldwide, but to make them even better, you can mix kiwi with sugar. Kiwi is a rich source of vitamin E and antioxidants that brightens up the skin and prevents the buildup of dead skin cells. This nutritious fruit also regenerates and hydrates the skin. Sugar, on the other hand, is a marvelous exfoliator and effectively removes dead skin cells, leading to healthy skin.

Ingredients to be used:

• 1 kiwi

• 2 teaspoons of sugar

• Three to five drops of extra virgin olive oil

How to prepare the scrub

Take a whole kiwi fruit and squish it properly into pulp. Add two teaspoons of sugar and four drops of organic olive oil to it. Stir these magical ingredients well and massage the kiwi-sugar scrub on your face gently. Keep massaging for five to ten minutes and then wash it off with water.

How often can we use this scrub?

This is a great homemade scrub for glowing skin and can be used once a week.

Note: People with sensitive skin can skip the sugar in this homemade body scrub recipe.

3. DIY coffee scrub for oily skin

Coffee doesn't only wake you up but also brings a natural glow to your skin. Some of the benefits of coffee for the skin are: it reduces dark circles, exfoliates the skin gently yet efficiently, fights acne, and rejuvenates the skin.

Ingredients to be used:

• 1 tablespoon of coffee grounds

• 1 tablespoon of yogurt

How to prepare the scrub

Take coffee grounds and yogurt and mix them together. Then, scrub your face with this for a minute, and rinse it off with cool water.

How often can we use this scrub?

This is one of the best homemade scrubs for oily skin that can be used once a week.

Note: If dairy products don't suit your skin, you can replace yogurt with raw, organic honey.

4. Walnut facial scrub for oily skin

The benefits of walnut for the skin are many, it moisturizes the skin, minimizes the appearance of dark circles, and exfoliates the skin. This walnut scrub is without any doubt one of the most effective homemade scrubs for oily and acne-prone skin.

Ingredients to be used:

• Two walnut kernels

• A tablespoon of raw honey

• 1/2 teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice

How to prepare the scrub

Take two walnuts and grind them, make sure not to grind them too much. Add honey and lemon juice to it, and mix all of these awesome ingredients properly to form a smooth scrub for your face. Massage this gently for two to three minutes, and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

How often can we use this scrub?

You can use this facial scrub once a week.

5. Oatmeal, yogurt, and honey scrub for healthy skin

Do you love eating oats? Well, you will be glad to know that oats can not only be used for cooking, but also for skin care.

Oats should be added to your regular skincare routine, owing to their various benefits.

Oats nourish dry skin and are a great exfoliator, yogurt balances the pH value of the skin and hydrates the skin. Honey acts as a gentle pore cleanser, fights acne, and keeps the skin glowing. All in all, this is a wonderful scrub for people with oily skin.

Ingredients to be used:

• One tablespoon of ground oats

• One tablespoon yogurt

• One tablespoon of raw honey

How to prepare the scrub

Take one tablespoon of ground oats, yogurt, and honey and mix the ingredients in a bowl. Apply this on your face and neck and scrub in a circular motion for three to four minutes. Wash this oatmeal-yogurt scrub with cool water, and apply a moisturizer.

Note: If you are allergic to dairy products, you can replace yogurt with rosewater.

How often can we use this scrub?

You can try this DIY skincare recipe one time a week.

6. Rice flour and honey body scrub for oily skin

Rice flour is making its name in the cosmetic industry, mainly because of the benefits it offers to the skin. Rice flour is a great exfoliator and manages oily and acne-prone skin. Honey calms the skin and keeps it hydrated.

Ingredients to be used:

• 1 teaspoon of rice flour

• 1/2 teaspoon raw, organic honey

How to prepare the scrub

Mix both the ingredients and massage this on your face, neck, and entire body. If you want, you can add a few drops of milk as well to this scrub. Keep it on your skin for two minutes and wash it off with cool water.

How often can we use this scrub?

You can use this body scrub one to two times a week.

7. Oats and apple scrub

An apple a day keeps a doctor away, and using an apple on the skin also keeps skin problems at bay. Apple contains antioxidants that protect the skin against UV damage and enhances skin glow. Oatmeal exfoliates the skin and eliminates dead skin cells, and honey nourishes the skin from within.

This is undoubtedly one of the best homemade scrubs for all skin types.

Ingredients to be used:

• One-half of an apple

• 1 tablespoon oats

• 1/2 tablespoon of honey

How to prepare the scrub

Take all these skin-friendly ingredients and blend them to get a smooth paste. Massage this scrub on your face for three to four minutes and then rinse the scrub off using lukewarm water.

How often can we use this scrub?

This facial scrub for oily skin can be used once a week.

8. Orange and turmeric body scrub

There are many proven benefits of orange for skin: it controls acne, delays the signs of aging, tightens skin pores, removes blackheads, and makes skin glow. Turmeric is one of the best anti-aging foods and protects the skin from various problems. Honey, as mentioned above, soothes the skin and regenerates it.

Ingredients to be used:

• 1 tablespoon of orange peel powder

• 1 tablespoon of organic honey

• Turmeric

How to prepare the scrub

Take a tablespoon of orange peel powder and add a tablespoon of honey to it. Mix well and then add a pinch of turmeric to it. Stir well and use this as a facial and/or body scrub. Rinse the orange-turmeric scrub off after four minutes with water.

How often can we use this scrub?

You can use this scrub one to two times a week.

9. Eggs, lemon, and sea salt scrub for oily skin

Eggs contain lutein which improves skin elasticity and keeps the skin hydrated and nourished. Eggs are a rich source of protein that makes skin firm, repairs skin tissue, tightens skin pores, and removes excess oil. Lemon brightens up the skin, regulates oily and acne-prone skin, and helps fade acne scars. Sea salt excellently exfoliates the skin and also restores its pH balance.

Ingredients to be used:

• One egg white

• Two teaspoons of sea salt

• 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice (make sure it is freshly squeezed)

How to prepare the scrub

Once you have all the ingredients, all you need to do is mix all of them properly and apply them to your face, and massage gently for two to three minutes. Leave it on your face for five minutes and wash the egg-lemon juice scrub off with cold water.

Note - Make sure to apply a moisturizer on your face and neck after washing off the scrub.

How often can we use this scrub?

You can follow this DIY remedy for the skin once a week.

10. Tomato and potato body scrub for skin rejuvenation

There are a host of benefits of tomatoes for the skin: they get rid of dead skin cells, regulate acne, tighten skin pores, and calm irritated skin. Potatoes are also great for skin, it lightens skin tone, reduces the appearance of acne scars, and prevents inflammation.

Ingredients to be used:

• 1/2 tomato

• 1/2 potato

• 1/2 tablespoon of sugar

How to prepare the scrub

Take a potato and grind it to get its juice. Now, extract the juice from a fresh tomato and add sugar to it. Mix potato juice, tomato juice, and sugar together and use this as a facial and body scrub. Massage gently in a circular motion and rinse the tomato-potato scrub off after 5 minutes.

How often can we use this scrub?

You can use this magical DIY body scrub for oily skin two to three times a week for the best results.

11. Strawberry, lemon, and oatmeal face scrub

There is a plethora of benefits of strawberry for the skin: they remove dead skin cells gently, keep skin fresh, removes blackheads, and tightens the skin pores. Lemon juice boosts collagen, fades blemish, brightens skin, and controls oily and acne-prone skin. Oatmeal exfoliates the skin and keeps it glowing and fresh. This is by far one of the most effective homemade scrubs for oily skin.

Ingredients to be used:

• Two ripe strawberry

• One tablespoon of ground oats

• 1/2 teaspoon of freshly squeezed lime juice

• Water

How to prepare the scrub

Take two to three strawberries and mash them. Add oats and lime juice to it, then add enough water to get a paste of smooth consistency. Use this facial scrub to get rid of blackheads and make your skin glow. Rinse the strawberry and oats and scrub off with cold water after three minutes of massage.

How often can we use this scrub?

One can use this facial scrub once every week.

12. Lentils, yogurt, and turmeric body scrub

Red lentils contain nutrients that help a lot in skin exfoliation, making the skin soft and smooth. It also helps in getting rid of blackheads, and whiteheads, and fighting acne too. Turmeric heals acne, prevents the signs of aging, treats dark circles, and helps with hyperpigmentation. Yogurt is one of the best remedies for skin as it calms dry skin, protects the skin against UV damage, treats acne, and controls oil production. This is one of the best homemade scrubs you can use to revitalize your skin.

Ingredients to be used:

• Two teaspoons of red lentils

• 1 teaspoon of yogurt

• Turmeric

How to prepare the scrub

Take red lentils and grind them to get their powdered form. Now, add one teaspoon of yogurt and a dash of turmeric to it. Mix well and scrub this on your face. Wash it off after two to three minutes using lukewarm water.

Note: If you are allergic to dairy products, you can use rosewater in place of yogurt.

How often can we use this scrub?

You can use this facial scrub one to two times a week.

13. Gram flour, almond powder, and rose water scrub

Gram flour is loved by all, owing to its many skincare and health benefits. Gram flour excellently exfoliates the skin and helps get rid of blackheads, and acne scars. Almond powder lightens skin tone and heals the skin from within. Rose water has excellent hydrating properties that keep skin nourished and healthy. These great ingredients make this one of the best homemade scrubs for oily skin.

Ingredients to be used:

• One tablespoon of gram flour

• One tablespoon of almond powder

• One teaspoon of rosewater

How to prepare the scrub

Mix all the ingredients together to form a smooth consistency, and if the paste is too thick, you can add a bit of water to the scrub. Massage this gently on your face and neck, and rinse it off after 5 minutes.

How often can we use this scrub?

It is recommended to use gram flour and almond powder scrub once a week.

These were the top 12 homemade scrubs for oily skin that can help you treat acne, and control oil production. Having said that, these scrubs can be used by people with other skin types too.

What causes oily skin?

There are various causes of oily skin, such as;

• Genetics

• Age

• Humidity

• High-glycemic diet

• Not using the right skincare products

There are various causes of oily and acne-prone skin, so it is important to follow a proper oily skin routine to keep your skin glowing and healthy.

It is easy to make a body scrub at home with simple ingredients in a few minutes, so try the above-mentioned homemade scrubs recipes and rejuvenate your skin.

Also Read: 20 Benefits of onion oil for hair growth