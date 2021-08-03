Mung Beans DIY masks : A loyal bestie for acne and dull skin

From kitchen to your beauty kitty, isn’t this what skincare means to us today? It’s easy not just to whip but also on your skin and pockets. Once seen as a favourite hobby during lockdown where we found a new mask to make often, these have the potential to live long as one can think. Understand what your skin is looking for, expect dryness this season. Always keep a moisturiser handy and a weekly mask routine can help you out. If you’re also looking for a remedy for acne, Mung beans can help you out. It’s a tried, tested, and loved ingredient by the Chinese.

Mung beans or popularly known as green grams belong to the legume family. These green doses of nutrients are great for your health but awesome for skin that needs an instant pick-me-up. Naturally gifted with anti-inflammatory properties, vitamin A and C, these beans can help combat dullness, improve your skin texture and shield your skin from UVA and UVB damage. The gram also acts as a cleansing agent that can remove grime, control sebum that can clog up your pores, reduce breakouts, soothe itchy skin and keep your skin hydrated. Wish to try it for yourself? We’ll stop gloating about its impressive powers and give you three face mask recipes.

Anti-acne mask

Ingredients:

1 tsp mung bean powder/paste

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

A pinch of turmeric

Procedure:

1. If you do not want to get store-bought powder, take a bowl and soak mung beans with clean water overnight.

2. The next morning, you’ll see that the skin has been worn out. Peel it off and blend it in the mixer to get the paste.

3. Add all the ingredients to make the paste.

4. Spread it on cleansed face and wash it off with tepid powder after 15 minutes.

Hydrating mask

Ingredients:

1 tsp mung bean powder

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp yogurt

Procedure:

1. Combine all the ingredients to form the paste.

2. Smear it on your skin and massage in circler motion.

3. Keep it on for 15 minutes.

4. Rinse it well with tepid water.

Glowing mask

Ingredients:

1 tsp mung bean powder

1 tbsp papaya pulp

2 vitamin E capsules

Procedure:

1. Pop the capsules and add all ingredients to the bowl.

2. Once you’ve given it all a stir, apply it on your skin and give it a massage.

3. Wait for 15 minutes before you take it off.

Which is your go-to face mask? Let us know in the comments below.

