Shivangi Joshi is widely recognized for her stint in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played Naira. Her performance in the show has made her one of the household names in the television industry.

However, according to a recent report on India Forums, the actress will be next seen starring opposite Karan Wahi in a forthcoming sequel of a popular show.

Shivangi Joshi and Karan Wahi to co-star in THIS sequel

According to the report of the aforementioned publication, Shivangi will be making her OTT debut alongside Karan Wahi. The actress will share the screen with the Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani actor in the fifth sequel of the Amazon Mini series Couple Goals.

The report further added that Wahi would make a special appearance in the show, which added to the excitement amongst the netizens.

Although not much is known about the upcoming project, it will be delightful for the audience to watch this fresh pair of actors. This opportunity for the Begusarai actress has turned out to be huge after her collaboration with the popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.

More about Couple Goals

Couple Goals is a web series that focuses on the relationship between a couple. In the series, the director portrays how a relationship is a two-way street, and merely setting goals is not important, but growing together is. It can be tricky to put the idea into execution, but once it is done, it will be remarkable.

Earlier, many stars, including Barun Sobti, were part of the show.

More about Shivangi and Karan

Shivangi Joshi was previously seen in Begusarai, Beintehaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Baalika Vadu 2, and Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Meanwhile, Karan Wahi has showcased his talent in Dill Mill Gayye, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and more.

