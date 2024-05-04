Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Just a month ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Jennifer Mistry Beniwal was griefing over her brother's demise, and now she is mourning the sudden passing away of her younger sister with special needs, who departed to heavenly abode earlier this month.

Jennifer took to Instagram to pay her heartfelt tribute to her sister, Dimple, by writing a heartbreaking note that reflected how badly the former misses her.

Jennifer Mistry’s heartbreaking note

The actress shared a heart-wrenching message on her sister’s death, expressing the void that her untimely dying has left in the former’s life. The message highlighted all the precious memories of Dimple, which have left a significant mark on Jennifer’s life. Through this post, she expressed that her heart sinks, thinking her sister is no longer there.

Sharing her beautiful memories via a string of snapshots, she wrote, “Life is unimaginable without you my darling sister Dimple... never thought I will loose you too one day... my heart sinks thinking of that you are no more.”

Expressing her grief further, she wrote down how it had only been 21 days since her death, and yet it already seemed to be forever now. She also highlighted the void that her sister's absence has left on her, explaining that the house feels empty without her giggles, songs, and screams. However, Jennifer promised to treasure her memories, dialogues, and smile, as she has taught everyone how to live life to the fullest.

Moving ahead Jennifer wrote, “I believe i m the luckiest sister in earth to have YOU as my sister... you gave me so much unconditional love which i can't imagine of receiving from anyone...love you Dimpu... RIP.”

In the same post, she mentioned that her heart broke twice, as she had lost her two siblings in the short span of one and a half years. Previously, she lost her brother.

She penned down a tender note as she signed off, where she expressed, “Only I can feel the pain. Love you Dimpu and Maloo... miss you both.”

More about Jeniffer Mistry

Jennifer is widely known for her stint in one of the longest-running television sitcom series, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she essayed the role of Mrs. Sodhi. Lately, she was hitting the headlines as she filed a sexual assault case against the producer of the show, Asit Modi.

She was seen sharing the screen with Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, and others.

