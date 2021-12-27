Year Ender 2021: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: The BEST and WORST beauty & makeup looks

2021 was the year of some of the most glamorous beauty looks. The no-makeup look, in particular, hit it off beyond anything else with every single diva swearing by it. A few other major trends included making eyes pop with bright-hued eyeshadow, tousled hair and neutral-tone lips ruled. Here's a roundup of the hits and misses in the beauty industry from the past year.

Beauty Hits

Deepika Padukone

Rani Padmavati ruled not just the fashion scene but the beauty space as well. This year was all about Deepika Padukone highlighting her eyes. Her almond-shaped hazel eyes have always been a sharp feature that the actress has loved to highlight. This year, she did full justice to it. The actress has also been open to experimenting with eyeliner and we weren't surprised when she sported yet another take on the graphic liner sporting a dual winged liner for the 83 red carpet event, this time with her cropped hair styled into glamorous waves.

Tara Sutaria

Not one to experiment much with her beauty looks, Tara Sutaria has always played it safe with her sleek hair, contoured cheekbones and minimal glam look. She did manage to highlight her features a little this year around by opting for kohl-lined eyes while her hair was pulled back into a sleek updo, making for a glorious beauty look.

Katrina Kaif

With one of the biggest weddings of the year, Katrina Kaif gave us a range of glorious looks. The actress was a bridal beauty in every single of her looks but one that struck us the most was her makeup look for her pre-wedding shoot. Glowing makeup, pink lids and defined eyes with sleek hair completed her makeup look.

Alia Bhatt

The actress who is set for three of the biggest releases next year, kept her makeup minimal and glamorous, focusing on achieving a dewy glow. All she needed was filled-in brows, neutral-tone eyeshadow, flushed lips and cheeks doused in highlighter. When she needed to enhance her features more, a dash of kohl on her eyes did the trick just right.

Ananya Panday

While Ananya has always sported clean makeup, this year, along with her style, the actress' makeup game was also elevated. A fresh, youthful glow with naturally flushed cheeks and muted lips, were what entailed most of Ananya's looks this year. And we weren't complaining!

Janhvi Kapoor

With one film release this year, the Roohi star's beauty looks were all about old school glam. We can't get over how regal Janhvi looked with winged liner and her hair pulled up into a simple bun.

Enhancing her eyes was Janhvi's top priority when it came to makeup this year. She rocked kohl around her eyes to bring out their chocolate brown shade. Flushed cheeks and glossy pink lips were all she needed to enhance most of her looks.

Kangana Ranaut

The Thalaivii actress elevated the Indian fashion game with her sarees but one beauty look that stood out was when Kangana styled her hair differently to enhance her face. Soft waves pulled back into a low ponytail with a few face-framing tendrils while her makeup was soft, subtle and all about giving her a peachy glow.

Malaika Arora

If there is one diva who can pull off red lips flawlessly, it is Malla. The reality show judge elevated the glam look with a glowing base, metallic eyelids, lashes doused in mascara and her look complete with ruby red lips that added a glamorous touch, giving us one of the best beauty looks of the year.

Smokey Eyes

Giving us two of the best smokey eye looks this year, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor did it right! While Deepika rocked bold, kohl-lined eyes that were blended well to give off a smokey look, while keeping the rest of her makeup subtle with glossy lips and pulled-back sleek hair, Shraddha opted for a more metallic finish for her eyes with her hair styled in a glossy, poker-straight manner.

Most Experimental Makeup

2021 was all about playing with the eyes. Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon managed to pull off their individual looks well by matching their eyeshadow with their outfits.

While Katrina isn't too experimental, she got out of her comfort zone and blew us away with blue eyeshadow at the corner of her eyes.

Kriti on the other hand rocked a unicorn-hued eyeshadow to match with her dress.

Tousled hair

A trend that made its way from 2020 to 2021 and seems like it's going to get bigger in 2022, is the tousled hair trend. The look is all about freshly cut locks styled into effortless waves with loads of texture and volume. This year, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday aced the look.

Beauty Miss

While most of Janhvi Kapoor's beauty looks did full justice to her, one that didn't was when she rocked shimmery eyeshadow over her liner and mascara. A subtle highlighter would have done the trick to add to her flushed lips and cheeks.

Which beauty look was a hit and miss according to you? Comment below and let us know.

