Year Ender 2021: Skincare and Beauty trends that were quick to make waves this year

This year has been massively exceptional for all beauty and skincare enthusiasts with ample time that barely seemed to be sped up because working remotely was all about long days. The credit definitely goes to the never-ending pandemic, probably the only good thing it taught us was that self-care is of utmost importance come what may. We saw big trends step in to show that a few were meant to fade out, like your stringent 10-step skincare routine and our makeup had to shift gears to and stick to just an eyeliner or eyeshadow (here's hoping you still have your masks on, omicron is here).

Let's take a scroll through all that made it to 2021. Even if it seemed like a fad, let's see how many of these had your attention and got you to try it quick.

Maskne

It created a major buzz because although essential, someone who has acne-prone skin like me had a lot to deal with every time I had to step out. Seeking comfort with a cotton fabric mask, washing my face with a mild foaming face wash, and cutting down on makeup, helped me much. How many times did you stumble upon the term "Maskne"?

Skinimalism

Fewer products the better or let's just is best for your skin. We turned to products lauded for their multi-tasking potential rather than go on and on with applying myriad formulas that would give one's skin no time to breathe. Ingredients like Hyaluronic acid, Niacinamide, K-beauty's much-loved carrot seed oil, continued to create a rage (for good) but using everything seemed like a task. This also called for the concept of "personalised products" where brands would urge you to take up a quiz and the answers would help them tailor every product to suit and cater to your skin's demands.

Sustainable beauty

Something that shouldn't have ideally taken too long for every brand to indulge in an activity that would benefit the environment. We saw a rise in brands recycling and using eco-friendly materials for product packaging. This also approved of clean and non-toxic ingredients to be used when curating shampoos, creams, serums, and more. Refill and reuse was another favourite concept most brands loved.

When home became your favourite salon



Weekends were no-more about outdoor brunches, it became all about DIY, mask up, scrub, and chill. How many facial tools do you now own? And, how many haircuts have you gotten? Are you the curtain bangs or the French bob girl? From matcha tea face masks, onion hair oil champi to manicure and pedicure, you were the beauty consultant you never knew you needed.

Microbiome skincare

Probiotics are the best for your digestive health but your skin can equally benefit from the good bacteria. The latter term often scares us all, but it's no stranger to the skincare world for the bacteria can aid in keeping problems at bay and improve the overall health of your skin.

Hand care

Sanitisers (the ones with alcohol) always did us good and so do hand washes. But, everything good comes with a side of negatives at times and with these, we witness dry and rough hands. This is when hand creams and cuticle oils have come into the picture to help us out. Stocking up on hand creams is the best solution.

Scalp care

A term did not have to be made for us to keep a tab on our scalp health. Well, we got so consumed by our skincare routine and work life, we forgot our scalp would be get damaged easily if we didn't give it a good cleanse, oil it up, and add moisture every week. This can improve hair health and avoid excessive damage or hair fall.

Eyes that continue to do the talking

Bold eye makeup is it with a dash of graphic or winged eyeliner. It was all about keeping things jazzy and wild. Eyelashes were made to flutter without falsies but with mascara overloaded to perfection. Glittery and pink eyelids became hot thanks to the Y2K trend. Bushy eyebrows looked fierce with a transparent gel that helped to groom it well and dewy, barely-there-makeup was a hit too which might get carried to 2022 as well.

Duck nails

Is there anything TikTok doesn't introduce us to? As though the basic French manicure and myriad nail art designs weren't sufficient, the 2000s strangely cute nail trend was back. The tips of the nails would have it shaped wide and flared, just like a duck's feet. Metallic nails, checkerboard prints, and 3D art were also popular this year.

Have more skincare or beauty trends you've come across this year? Share it with us in the comments section below.

