Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: 8 Best Steal-worthy Casual Shoes for Men & Women

Good shoes can take you to good places. Yes, it’s true! The comfort and functionality of your shoes can affect your overall performance. Be it to the gym, jogging or to the office, the right pair of shoes is a need more than a want to walk the talk in style! If you are looking for a pair of daily-use casual sneakers to amp up your game, you have reached the right place. Here we bring to you the 8 best everyday-use shoes for both men and women at discounted prices from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Scroll down and make it yours! Top 8 Casual Shoes From Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

1. BRUTON Running Shoes for Men This is a pull-on type flat-heeled casual pair of shoes for men that is perfect for the gym, sports and leisure activities. It’s made of mesh material that assures breathability and features free-moving fabrics that adjust according to your foot movement for added comfort. While the mid-air cushioned rubber outsole doubles the effect of shock absorption, the soft cushioned insole provides grip and a non-slip shockproof design that removes heel anxiety. This is a classy pair of deep blue shoes that is now available at 77% off, thanks to Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale!

Price: Rs 1299 Deal: Rs 299 Buy Now 2. Neeman's ReLive Knit Casual Slip-on Shoes for Men Made from recycled PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) bottles, this pair of shoes is lightweight, water-resistant and long-lasting. It provides a spacious room enough to stretch your feet and let them relax in comfort. The outer sole is made of rubber that provides grip and friction to wear the shoe year-round, even during the rainy season. The cushioned insole, breathable upper material and sleek design of it, make this pair of shoes a steal-worthy number that you shouldn’t miss out on! It’s also a sustainable choice for an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Price: Rs 3699 Deal: Rs 1849 Buy Now 3. Kraasa Casual Sneakers for Women These lace-up pretty pink shoes for women from Kraasa are a highly-durable number that is worth every penny. This pair of shoes feature a breathable mesh upper which is sweat absorbing but not water-resistant. The multi-layer stitched design of the upper also prevents fine dust particles from entering your shoes. These lightweight shoes are suitable for everyday casual use and come with anatomical arch support to let you play, sway and slay in style comfortably!

Price: Rs 999 Deal: Rs 374 Buy Now 4. Adidas Women’s Glarus Running Shoes Featuring a light strike IMEVA midsole, this shoe comes with visible adiPRENE technology to protect your feet from harmful impact forces. This pair of shoes is a performance-oriented number that you can rely on. While the mesh upper makes sure the shoes are breathable, the synthetic overlays bring in the comfort and style factor. The rubber outsole provides ultimate grip and stability. Adidas Women’s Glarus Running Shoes also have trendy design elements with accents of neon strips that make it a chic pick! These are the non-slippery durable shoes you should add-to-cart before it runs out of stock.

Price: Rs 2499 Deal: Rs 1299 Buy Now 5. ASICS Men’s Gel-Cumulus 24 Running Shoe The GEL-CUMULUS 24 variant from ASICS is a statement-making shoe with multicolor design and high-function features. This versatile pair of shoes are engineered with FF BLAST cushioning, the brand’s special feature, which creates a softer touchdown and provides luxe comfort. The breathable mesh upper also ensures that your feet are cool and at ease. This lightweight, durable, and uber-chic number will let you perform without any discomfort.

Price: Rs 10,999 Deal: Rs 9345 Buy Now 6. Bourge Women’s Micam-z51 Running Shoes Bourge Women’s Micam-z51 Running Shoes are available in multiple colors and sizes. Featured here is a light pink number. This stylish pair of shoes is a pull-on style number that lets you get the shoes on and off your feet easily. The breathable mesh upper and slip-resistant rubber outsole ensures fashion and functionality. The foam-based EVA insole also provides support and ultra-comfort. This snazzy pair can also be an excellent gifting item for your loved ones for this festive season. Grab them now at 51% off!

Price: Rs 1499 Deal: Rs 729 Buy Now 7. Skechers Men’s Go Walk Stability - Resolute Sneaker In charcoal black hue, this versatile pair of men’s sneakers from Sketchers is an ideal daily-use pair of shoes. This casual wear shoe pair is perfect for office, jogging or walking. It is lightweight and flat-heeled, and also features an athletic mesh upper that makes it highly breathable. It also comes with an air-cooled goga mat insole that’s perfect for high-intensity workouts as it will hold up under stress. The slip-on style design makes it easy to use. If comfort is all that you want, snag this classy pair of shoes without a second thought!

Price: Rs 6999 Deal: Rs 4263 Buy Now 8. Puma Women’s Ultimate Ease WNS - Everglide Range Walking Shoe Puma shoes are loved for their quality and durability. This stylish pair in a purple and white color combo is an uber-cool pick for women who love to flaunt their style with excellent footgear. Keeping in mind the various needs one looks for in a casual walking shoe, this shoe is made with fine technology and a futuristic design. On the streets or in the fields, this rakish pair of sneakers will let you run all your tasks in comfort and style. The lace-up shoe also features a breathable mesh upper, foam insole and rubber outsole for added grip and support.