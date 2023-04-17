Excessive fat accumulation around the hips ruins your overall appearance and may also lead to health problems. Having less fat and toned muscles in the lower part of your body reduces your risk of suffering problems related to bones & mobility, alongside ensuring overall health. Hence, we often look for remedies on how to get rid of hip fat. Since it’s challenging to lose extra fat from a particular part of your body, you must focus on maintaining the optimal body mass index (BMI). Once you start losing weight with regular workouts, you can then focus on exercises and diets that may help you to achieve toned and well-sculpted hips faster. Here, we present a complete guide on how to get rid of hip fat fast.

What Are The Main Causes of Hip Fat?

Excess fat may accumulate around the hips for a variety of reasons including lifestyle, general health, poor eating habits, and genetics. Nowadays, most of us spend long hours sitting at our work desks and live a sedentary lifestyle. Lack of physical activity in everyday life results in high-fat accumulation in the body, especially around the tummy and hips.

Also, gorging on sugary foods with a high-glycemic index tends to bring the body’s fat accumulation hormones into action, thus resulting in bulkier buttocks.

Besides, specific medical conditions such as thyroid gland malfunctioning and hormonal imbalance in menopausal women may lead to excess fat accumulation in the body.

But, worry not! We have gone a whole-nine yards to bring some interesting information on how to get rid of hip fat fast. Making the following tips a part of your fitness regime may help you achieve round and perfectly toned hips.

Exercises

Being physically active and exercising regularly is great for your overall wellness and appearance as well. Fitness coaches consider moving more and less sitting as an effective tool to strengthen your muscles and shed excess body weight. Performing the following lower body exercises regularly may be helpful in losing the flab around the hips.

Jump squat

The jump squat is a type of plyometric exercise that involves the steps of a basic squat followed by a jump for power training. You can perform jump squats to get rid of hip fat fast by following these steps:

Step 1 - Take a basic squat position & keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step 2 - Put your weight on your heels, squat down, and align your thighs parallel to the floor.

Step 3 - Now, pull your body upwards and bring it down.

Step 4 - Upon landing, bring yourself back to the normal squat position. Also, you must ensure to land safely by touching the balls of your feet on the ground first and then transferring your body weight to your heels.

For maximum gains, perform at least 10-12 rounds of jumping squats every day.

Climbing Stairs

Stair climbing makes a great cardio workout and an excellent tool to help you get rid of hip fat fast. The simple workout strengthens your muscles and tones your butts. If you have access to an alley with stairs at your workplace or a multi-level parking garage, you can take a walk up and down the stairs to lose hip fat.

Advertisement

You can perform the process at least for five minutes a day or can choose to take the stairway to reach an upper floor level instead of an elevator at your office or shopping complexes to get rid of hip fat fast.

Leg Raises

If you are wondering how to get rid of hip fat fast, you can make performing leg raises while lying on the side a daily habit. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can perform leg raises to achieve toned hips-

Step 1 - Lie down on the ground. Ensure that the right side of your body touches the ground.

Step 2 - Keep your right knee bent at 90 degrees.

Step 3 - Keep your left leg straight and aligned with the back.

Step 4 - Lift your left leg as far as is comfortable, and then, slowly bring it down.

Step 5 - Perform 8-10 repetitions and then change sides.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High-intensity interval training is the kind of intense workout (HIIT) that involves alternating short sessions of high-intensity exercises followed by short recovery phases. Generally, HIITs are recommended for athletes and sportspersons who require better endurance and toned muscles, it may help you lose hip fat too.

A 2017 review has shown the comparison of the effects of both high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and moderately intense, continuous workouts on body composition in obese or overweight adults. The study mentions that both methods are found to be beneficial in reducing whole-body weight mass and the circumference of the waistline (1) .

However, HIIT required around 40% lesser time and commitment to get the desired results as compared to other methods or moderately intense workouts.

Banded Walks

The banded walk exercise is great for shaping your hips and strengthening your glutes. A typical banded walk involves the use of a high-resistance band to keep tension on your hips while you take steps. For best results, you must choose a high-quality resistance band to challenge your lower body. The resistance band should be flexible enough to allow you to complete at least 10 rounds in each repetition.

Advertisement

Steps to Perform:

Step 1- Wrap the band around your ankles, bend your knees slightly, and create a gap between your legs.

Step 2 - Walk to the side. Don’t let your foot touch the other one.

Step 3 -Take 10 steps in one direction and then 10 steps back to the starting point.

Repeat the steps at least 3-4 times.

Foods to Help Lose Hip Fat Fast

Though increasing your daily physical activity & following a workout regimen every day makes an effective way to achieve sculpted hips, eating nutrient-rich food can provide some added benefits. While you look for remedies on how to get rid of hip fat fast, consider including the following healthy foods in your daily diet for better results.

Foods with Healthy Fats

Fats have got a bad rap as a contributor that makes people bulky. But, not all fats make you gain weight. Healthy fats found in certain foods such as nuts and clarified butter (ghee) help maintain cell integrity and are crucial for carrying out biochemical reactions in different organs of your body (2) .

The healthy fats in nuts and plant-based seeds contain anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce inflammation-induced weight gain. While trying to lose hip fat fast, try including coconut oil, clarified butter, chia seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, etc. to pace up your efforts. However, you must keep in mind to practice portion control as consuming these foods in excess may have a negative impact on your health.

Green Tea

Green tea, the aromatic, tender, and humble herb comes packed with powerful antioxidants (3) . High amounts of Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a potent antioxidant in green tea, makes it a wonderful tool to fight inflammation and aid in toxin removal in the body. Consuming green tea regularly also aids digestion, and appetite control, increases satiety, and may help you stay active throughout the day. You can consider drinking 3-4 cups of green tea (without added sugar) in a day to maintain the perfect body mass index and hip fat reduction. Alongside, you can incorporate several slimming teas in your fitness routine to lose hip fat fast.

Advertisement

Black Coffee

Coffee lovers, here’s some good news! Drinking black coffee or coffee without sugar may be effective in maintaining the perfect body weight. Coffee makes a natural appetite suppressor and renders you a feeling of being full (4) .

You can drink a cup of black coffee at least 30 minutes before a meal for the best weight loss results. If you don't like to consume black coffee often, you can have healthier versions of coffee such as Green coffee which contain less caffeine. Also, green coffee comes brimming with Chlorogenic acid which boosts your body’s metabolism and prevents fat absorption.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar makes an excellent substitute for lemon. The fermented, probiotic liquid is said to have induced weight loss in many dieters. Moreover, scientific studies have also concluded ACV as a potent appetite inhibitor and its properties to improve heart health (5) .

Adding a tablespoon of Apple Cider Vinegar ( ACV) to a glass of room temperature water and drinking it on an empty stomach makes the ideal way to get the best results in hip reduction.

Foods to Avoid While Trying to Get Rid of Hip Fat Fast-

While eating healthy foods whole grains, healthy fats, and herbs may trigger weight loss in hips and thighs, gorging on unhealthy foods may slow down the weight loss process.

While trying to lose excess fat around hips and thighs, it’s best to avoid diet-based foods that are labeled as low-fat or low-sugar. Most of them are excessively processed, which diminishes their nutritional value. Instead, munch on some healthy treats such as rich salads containing a variety of vegetables and fruits as a part of your diet.

Other Factors That Can Affect Hip Weight

Following a healthy lifestyle is key to maintaining overall body weight and health. Leading a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet may give rise to increased body weight and several health problems. Making a few modifications to your lifestyle can make a difference.

Here are a few healthy practices that may help you to maintain a healthy body weight and lose hip fat.

Get A Good Night’s Sleep

Getting sound sleep for at least 8 hours a day is crucial for your health. Resting is a phase that prevents your body from collapsing, which means the muscles and tendons in your body repair themselves from any damage while you’re asleep. Sleep deprivation affects your metabolism negatively and may lead to excess fat accumulation in your lower body. Thus, you must restful and good-quality sleep for at least 7-8 hours a day to keep your body weight under check and achieve well-sculpted butts.

Advertisement

Stay Hydrated

Guzzling on enough water helps flush out toxins from the body and regulate metabolism. Drinking up to 3 liters of water every day can bring noticeable changes in your overall body weight, endurance, skin, and cognition. You can also add some herbs like cinnamon, mint, or lemon to make water much more flavorful, especially during the summer months.

Manage Stress

Ruling out stress plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy body weight. People in modern societies are often stressed and restless. High levels of stress uplift the level of cortisol hormone in your body, which interferes with your body’s metabolic processes and leads to excessive weight gain. Practicing mind-calming exercises such as meditation and breathing exercises may be helpful in controlling stress, which eventually may help reduce fat in your hips and thighs.

Reduce Snacking

We often snack on unhealthy and highly processed foods. Munching on wafers, chips, soda, and sugary foods like packaged muffins can slow down or halt your weight loss journey, no matter how dedicatedly you work out. Rather, snacking on healthier alternatives such as carrots, berries, and Greek yogurt may fulfill your body’s nutritional requirements. Also, fiber-rich snacks make you feel and help maintain optimal body weight.

Conclusion

Following a sedentary lifestyle and gorging on unhealthy foods may lead to fat deposition in your lower body. Losing extra body fat in a specific area of your body such as the hips can be challenging. However, eating nutrient-dense foods and working out regularly may help reduce overall body weight and achieve sculpted hips and is the answer to how to get rid of hip fat. Performing leg exercises such as squats, running, and stair climbing strengthens the muscles in the lower body and makes an excellent way to achieve slim hips.

Advertisement

Increasing your physical activity throughout the day, munching on healthy foods, drinking enough water, ruling out stress, and getting restful may boost cognition and prevent fat accumulation in your body.

Sources

1. The effects of high-intensity interval training vs. moderate-intensity continuous training on body composition in overweight and obese adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/obr.12532

2. The Science of Fatty Acids and Inflammation

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4424767/

3. Antioxidant effects of green tea

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3679539/

4. Coffee, hunger, and peptide YY

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23204152/

5. Apple Cider Vinegar Attenuates Oxidative Stress and Reduces the Risk of Obesity in High-Fat-Fed Male Wistar Rats

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29091513/