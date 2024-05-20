Remember Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's little co-star Laddoo who played young Hrithik Roshan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Here's how he looks now

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most acclaimed films starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Directed by Karan Johar, the film's story never fails to captivate our hearts no matter how many times we watch the masterpiece.

Apart from them, the little co-stars who played young Hrithik Roshan's character popularly known as Laddoo and young Poo Malvika Raaj equally earned the love and attention of the audience for their adorable acting skills. Today we will focus on Laddoo played by Kavish Majumdar.

Kavish Majumdar won hearts with his role of Laddoo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Born on 18 July 1995, Kavish Majumdar made his film debut with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001 as a child artist. In the film, he played Laddoo, the younger version of Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan's cute brother.

The junior version of Hrithik Roshan’s character Rohan Raichand aka Laddoo's presence lighted up the whole film and fans still remember him to date. His expression and acting skills in the film captivated our hearts.

Have a look at Kavish Majumdar's recent profile:

Did you know Varun Dhawan and Kavish Majumdar share a great bond?

During an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Varun Dhawan and Kavish Majumdar opened up about their friendship. Kavish played a role in Varun's film Main Tera Hero which was released in 2014.

The Baby John actor said that meeting Kavish was a story in itself. He continued that Kavish had done a play called Little Boy Blue that was being showcased at Prithvi theatre in Mumbai and he had gone to see it along with a friend. "We both were 12 at that time, and I loved the play, and thought, ‘This guy is damn good’. We never met or spoke at that time, but we ended up meeting in HR college in 2003. Since then, we’ve been friends," Varun shared.

Recalling his memories, Kavish said, "I met him in the corridors of the college, Varun was standing alone, going through his phone. I went up to him and said, ‘Hi Varun, we had met at that time’. Then there was a Goa trip we went on with common friends by train for a good 10 days, and became very good friends over there. We came back and stayed in touch, started meeting more often."

Meanwhile, apart from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kavish Majumdar was also part of films such as Partner, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Main Tera Hero, and Bank Chor.

