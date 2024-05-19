Aamir Khan suffered cramp twice while shooting for Ghajini; Pradeep Rawat reveals ‘This was the first time I heard him abuse’

Pradeep Rawat is a senior actor who has not just worked in multiple movies in the South Indian film industry but has also shared the screens with B-town biggies in Bollywood.

He played a key role in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini. While talking about the film, the actor revealed Khan suffered a massive cramp when they were shooting an action sequence. Read on!

‘This was the first time I heard him abuse’: Pradeep Rawat

In the 2008 film Ghajini, Aamir Khan plays a rich businessman who later suffers from short-term memory loss. To ace his look, the actor gave his sweat and blood and made an impressive muscular body. However, he did have to go through a lot of pain to maintain it throughout the film.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, actor Pradeep Rawat, who was the villain in the action thriller film shared that Khan suffered two massive cramps while shooting with him. He recalled that in one of the scenes, he was supposed to run for a bit and jump on the mattresses, and Aamir was supposed to follow me.

The Sarfarosh actor further stated that since Mr. Perfectionist had made this muscular body for the film, he wasn’t taking salt or drinking enough water. Hence, due to dehydration, he suffered a cramp. He then recalled another incident that happened two months later.

It was a similar action sequence that they were shooting and again, Khan was left hurt. I heard him scream in pain. This time, he had to be lifted on a stretcher. He wasn’t in a condition to walk. His then-wife Reena Dutta flew to the location and he was taken back to get treated for it.

