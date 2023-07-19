12 Benefits of Black Grapes for Better Hair, Skin, And Health

The health benefits of black grapes have been a subject of interest in recent times. They are known for their rich deep purple color, making them look almost black. These small and sweet fruits can be enjoyed in various forms - fresh, dried as raisins, or wine.

Their distinctive color comes from anthocyanin pigment which is a powerful antioxidant. It is also found in other dark-colored fruits and vegetables like blueberries, blackberries, and eggplant. This may have positive effects on cardiovascular and neurological health, as well as help prevent diabetes and cancer. Discover the immense health benefits of incorporating black grapes into your diet here.

Health Benefits of Black Grapes

When you take a bite of a black grape, you not only enjoy its juicy sweetness but also benefit from a range of nutrients and antioxidants that can contribute to your overall well-being in various ways. Let's further explore the benefits of black grapes.

1. Antioxidant Powerhouse

Black grapes are packed with powerful antioxidants that go beyond what you find in green or red grapes ( 1 ). These antioxidants play a crucial role in protecting your cells from damage and fighting off diseases like diabetes, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cancer, and heart disease. They even help you recover faster from illnesses ( 2 ), ( 3 ).

2. Hair Growth Benefits

Black grapes benefit your hair too. Emerging scientific studies suggest that the antioxidants in black grapes may even promote hair growth. These antioxidants help shield your hair follicles from oxidative stress and increase hair density ( 4 ). An animal study also proved that the proanthocyanidins in grape seeds could potentially stimulate hair growth. However, more research on humans is needed to make further conclusions ( 5 ).

3. Heart Health

Resveratrol and anthocyanins are powerful antioxidants found in grapes. These antioxidants offer exceptional protection for your heart and brain ( 6 ), ( 7 ). The anthocyanins in black grapes also help safeguard against atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque in your arteries ( 8 ). By reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, these antioxidants contribute to heart-healthy benefits. That's why grape wine is often associated with a healthy heart.

4. Brain Health

Black grapes are good for the brain because they contain resveratrol, which can help slow down Alzheimer's disease ( 9 ). Enjoying some red wine in moderation, which also has resveratrol, may even help keep your memory sharp ( 10 ). Furthermore, certain animal studies involving rats treated with resveratrol have exhibited improved memory and brain function ( 11 ).

5. Cancer-Fighting Properties

Black grapes, with their antioxidants like resveratrol and anthocyanins, could work against cancer ( 12 ). Certain animal studies have also revealed their potential to halt tumor growth and spread. Though resveratrol looks promising in the fight against cancer, more research on humans is needed. Don't forget, the grape's skin holds the most resveratrol, so keep it intact for the maximum benefit of black grapes.

6. Enhancing Skin Health

Again, the abundance of antioxidants in black grapes, particularly anthocyanins, can improve skin health. They have even been found effective against skin cancer and may also help with minor skin concerns like acne ( 13 ), ( 14 ). Black grapes are like a natural sunscreen for your skin, shielding it from the harmful effects of UV radiation. This means less sunburn and dark spots. Plus, they help fight off premature aging caused by UV rays ( 15 ).

7. Potential Anti-Diabetic Effects

The polyphenols in black grapes, including resveratrol, may offer anti-diabetic effects by helping manage blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that resveratrol activates a protein called SIRT1, which in turn reduces insulin resistance ( 16 ). Animal studies also suggest that resveratrol may improve insulin secretion and decrease insulin resistance, which could help reduce diabetes-related complications ( 17 ).

8. Weight Loss

Both resveratrol and its derivative pterostilbene in black grapes, have demonstrated anti-obesity effects in lab and animal studies ( 18 ). They positively impact gut bacteria and energy regulation. It is proven grape powder which is a rich source of fibers and polyphenols has a positive impact on gut microbiota and cholesterol mechanism ( 19 ). This aids in digestion and breaks down food, producing useful chemicals and nutrients. This may also help you lose weight naturally. However, more research is needed to determine their effectiveness in combating obesity in humans.

9. Strengthens Bones

The resveratrol found in black grapes may help improve bone mineral density, which is beneficial for bone health ( 20 ). However, this effect has only been observed in rats, so more studies involving humans are needed to confirm this.

10. Anti-inflammatory Benefits

Black grapes contain important compounds like flavans, flavonols, anthocyanins, and stilbenes that have anti-inflammatory properties ( 21 ). These properties make black grapes effective in treating conditions like inflammatory arthritis. In fact, resveratrol in black grapes works as well as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) ( 22 ).

11. Improving Vision

Including black grapes in your diet, especially from a young age, can significantly reduce the risk of age-related vision issues. Black grapes contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which are carotenoids known for maintaining good eyesight ( 23 ). Research on mice has shown that a diet rich in grapes provides significant protection to the retina and can help prevent blindness ( 24 ).

12. Promotes Better Sleep

Although research on this topic is limited, grapes, in general, are a good source of melatonin, which is known as the sleep hormone. Consuming black grapes before bed may improve sleep quality, but more studies are needed to confirm this effect ( 25 ).

Nutritional Value of Black Grapes

The nutrition profile of black grapes is proof of why they are a healthy choice. They are 82 percent water, making them low in calories despite their natural sugars. The high water content also keeps you feeling full and hydrated. Black grapes are primarily a source of carbohydrates and contain no significant amounts of fat or protein. However, they do provide essential minerals and vitamins. Here is the seedless black grapes nutrition data per 100g ( 26 ).

Energy: 65 kcal

Protein: 0.72 g

Fat: 0.72 g

Fiber: 0.7 g

Carbohydrates: 17.39 g

Sugars: 16.67 g

Calcium: 14 mg

Iron: 0.26 mg

Sodium: 0 mg

Vitamin C: 10.9 mg

Vitamin A: 72 IU

After knowing about the impressive health and nutritional benefits of black grapes, it's impossible not to include them in your diet. Here, we have a few suggestions on how to add them to your diet.

How to Add Black Grapes in Your Diet

The best way to enjoy black grapes is by eating them whole and fresh. The delicious and distinct flavor of black grapes complements a wide range of dishes. They add sweetness to salads, balance out oily foods, and make for a convenient snack.

Here are some ideas to incorporate black grapes into your meals and snacks:

Add halved grapes and sliced almonds to your tuna or chicken salad. Use black grapes to add color and sweetness to a cheese plate. Include whole black grapes in your breakfast smoothie. Snack on fresh or frozen grapes along with nuts for a healthy afternoon treat. Include grapes in your fruit salad for added flavor. Toss black grapes into a green salad, along with pineapples, strawberries, pecans, and blue cheese. Enjoy 100% grape juice, which includes its beneficial dietary fibers.

Also, be cautious with grape jellies or jams. They often contain added sugars and may not offer the same health benefits.

How to Choose And Store Black Grapes

Storing black grapes properly is crucial to keep them fresh for longer. Here are some tips to help you choose the right grapes and store them effectively:

1. Appearance: Look for black grapes that have a rich, full color. They should be plump, rigid, and tightly attached to the stems. Avoid grapes that are moldy, wet, or withered at the stem.

2. Storage Container: Avoid storing grapes in airtight containers or plastic bags as it restricts airflow and can lead to spoilage. The most suitable storage condition is to preserve the grapes in their original, vented container, with room between each grape to ensure ideal air circulation. How you store grapes directly affects their shelf life.

3. Refrigeration: Black grapes should be refrigerated to maintain their freshness. Storing them at room temperature will cause them to spoil within a couple of days. By refrigerating them, you can extend their viability to a little over a week. If you want to use them over a longer period, freezing them is an option.

4. Washing Before Eating: Before serving the grapes, make sure to wash them thoroughly under cold water. It's a good idea to rinse loose grapes in a colander to prevent them from falling down the drain. If you've frozen the grapes, let them defrost at room temperature before washing them. Dry the grapes with a paper towel before serving.

Conclusion:

The benefits of black grapes make them one of the must-haves in your diet. These tiny delicious fruits are packed with antioxidant power. This improves bone, brain, and heart health. They also have the power to control your blood sugar and may even be able to stop the spread of cancer cells. Plus, they're versatile and can be enjoyed in various ways, whether eaten fresh, added to salads, or used as a colorful and sweet addition to your favorite dishes. So, next time pick a bunch of black grapes and store them correctly so you can enjoy their benefits and taste.

