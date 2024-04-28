Nicole Kidman 'Totally Blindsided' Jimmy Fallon with Unexpected Dating History

Jimmy Fallon is still talking about that time in 2015 when Nicole Kidman surprised him on his show. The 49-year-old comedian, and the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, shared his thoughts on the moment in a recent episode of 20 Questions: On Deadline.

Remembering the viral moment, Fallon said Kidman caught him off guard during the interview. He explained they were supposed to chat about one of her movies or an award she was nominated for. Fallon added, Nicole was great, looked amazing, and they were having a chat when she dropped the bombshell: "Did you know that we dated?"

Jimmy admitted his reaction was pure embarrassment as his face melted.

It happened during Kidman's first time on the show when she brought up her past with Fallon. She remembered visiting his apartment for a chemistry test, but she admitted she actually had a crush on him. She said, clarifying that it was in the past since she's married to Keith Urban now.

Fallon, looking shocked, stuttered and gave a reaction and he questioned himself if he ever dated Nicole Kidman or went on a date with her.

Kidman described the interaction, which occurred while she was casting for her on-screen love interest in the 2005 film Bewitched, as a disaster.

The actress mentioned that Fallon didn't speak at all during the meeting, and after about an hour and a half, she thought, he had no interest which was so embarrassing for her. As she described further, Fallon put his face in his hands and revealed she thought maybe he was gay.

Nearly a decade after the viral interview, Fallon revealed that he and Urban, who is 56, still joke about the moment to this day.

Jimmy Fallon Recounts Hilarious Met Gala Prank on Nicole Kidman

In an interview with Deadline, Jimmy recalled a moment at the Met Gala when he approached Keith. Jimmy went to Keith and said they might have dated once, and Keith laughed. Keith then suggested to Jimmy he should just hold Nicole's hand while she is talking to someone. Keith added Nicole would think it was him and then he would then go around the table and wave at her.

Fallon admitted that he was hesitant because he didn’t want to get slapped, but he still went ahead with the prank.

Jimmy then went over to where Nicole was sitting. He sat beside her and grabbed her hand. He added Nicole held his hand back and she was talking to someone and kind of rubbing his hand while chatting. Then Keith came over to the table where Nicole was and said hello to her. Nicole looked at Jimmy and asked him what is he doing and Jimmy quickly said, "It was Keith's idea!"

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Love Story

Kidman and Urban crossed paths back in 2005, the same year Bewitched, a movie featuring both of them and Will Ferrell, hit the screens. From then on, their love story began. They now have two daughters together, Sunday, who is 15, and Faith, who is 13, and they've been together through thick and thin.

As for Fallon, he tied the knot with Nancy Juvonen in 2007. They have two daughters, Winnie, aged 10, and Frances, aged 9.

