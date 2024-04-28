The Great Indian Kapil Show's latest episode, which aired on April 27, was filled with anecdotes from legendary actor Aamir Khan's life. In the eleven-year journey of Kapil Sharma's shows across channels, this is the first time that Aamir Khan agreed to be on the show. Khan was his candid self and shared his life history, understanding characters, thoughts behind rejecting a few roles, and much more. He also revealed an interesting story about how he got the tag of 'Mr. Perfectionist'.

Aamir Khan recalls inception of being tagged as a perfectionist

Recalling how he got the tag of being a perfectionist, Aamir Khan mentioned shooting for his movie Dil wherein Baba Azmi was the cameraman. One fine day, the crew met at Azmi's house and discussed something about cinema and that's when Shabana Azmi got tea for everyone. She asked Khan about his sugar preference, however, the 3 Idiots actor was quite engrossed in the discussion.

When asked repeatedly, Aamir Khan's mind was cluttered with the discussion and he took a while to respond. He asked Azmi about the size of the cup and the size of the spoon. That story, Shabana Azmi told everywhere and mentioned how Aamir Khan would ask you the size of the cup and the spoon to measure the sugar in his tea.

Take a look at the teaser of Aamir Khan's episode from The Great Indian Kapil Show:

Aamir Khan reveals making a short film

Aamir Khan revealed that before he started working as an assistant, he once directed a short film with the title Open Window. It was adapted from a writer and Khan's sister Farhat played the lead role in the project. Khan praised his sister's acting skills and mentioned that she is a better actor than him.

Aamir Khan on how he became an actor

Aamir Khan revealed being an accidental actor. While he wanted to pursue acting, he didn't dare to take his parents' permission for the same. His uncle who was a part of the film industry wanted the young generation of the family to pursue a stable profession and not a volatile industry like showbiz.

Aamir Khan narrated the story of being finalized to play a small role in a Gujarati play. He had rehearsed for the role for around three months and a few days before the main performance, he skipped his practice because of Maharashtra band. When he returned for the practice the next day, the Director threw him out of the play for missing the rehearsals.

Upset Aamir broke down and was emotional. He was sitting in a garden when his friend came along with someone looking for an actor. He asked for Aamir's availability and finalized him as the actor in his movie. After watching the movie, another editing student offered Khan a movie and he worked on that project as well. After watching these two projects, Aamir's uncle Mansoor and a subordinate were convinced that Khan could act well.

Aamir further also spoke at length about his thoughts on not playing the character of Bhagat Singh along with revealing the inspirations behind his character Rancho from 3 Idiots.

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will have the sibling duo, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

