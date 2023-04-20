11 of The Best Benefits of Apple Juice You May Have Been Unaware of

Haven’t we all grown up with that famous idiom that states an apple’s prowess? We’ve all listened dutifully to our parents whenever they’ve showered praises on the fresh plump apples and laid down the best benefits of apple juice.

But if you haven’t introduced this magical beverage into your routine, then you need to reconsider. One of the healthiest drinks out there, apple juice is loaded with a versatile range of benefits. It hydrates, has anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties, and is a boon for people suffering from cardiovascular issues.

Some of the enriching qualities of apples get enhanced when they are juiced. Explore ahead as we discuss the benefits of apple juice along with its nutrition profile, side effects, and much more.

Nutritional Value of Apple Juice

Apple is undoubtedly one of the healthiest fruits out there with its high nutritional components. Infused with the goodness of essential vitamins and minerals, the fruit has a lot to offer. Here’s the nutritional profile of one medium-sized apple:

Calories: 95 g

Fat: 0 g

Sugar: 19 g

Carbohydrate: 25 g

Protein: 1 g

Fiber: 3 g

There is no cholesterol present in apples and hardly any amount of sodium and saturated fats, making it even more of a healthy choice (1).

The amount of nutrition in apple juice is the same as that of a raw apple, considering the juice has been squeezed from ripe apples. The packaged juices consist of preservatives that diminish the nutritional content of the fruit. They should be avoided.

11 Best Benefits of Apple Juice

Check out the list of apple juice benefits that’ll leave you awestruck and more in love with this beverage.

1. Strengthens Immune System

One of the top-touted vitamins, Vitamin C is present in abundance in apple juice, making it a desirable choice amongst many. While Vitamin C is known to serve several benefits, strengthening the immune system of the human body is considered one of its most essential functions (2).

Regular consumption of Vitamin C in your diet plan can help you ward off seasonal flu and other contagious diseases as well.

2. Boasts Your Hydration Level

Does apple juice hydrate you? If it’s a question that’s been nagging you as well, then, yes the juice consists of a major amount of water, making it a great choice for those who require hydration and find the taste of plain water a tad bit too boring.

Several pediatricians recommend a mix of half-juice and half-water for sick kids who are more than one year of age and suffering from mild dehydration (3).

Apple juice comes as a perfect rescue for those who don’t want to indulge themselves or their kids with sugary syrups or artificial drinks that contain high amounts of preservatives. Gulp a glass of apple juice now and then and offer it to your family and friends as well.

3. Key to Keep Your Heart Healthy

Considered favorable for heart health, plant compounds polyphenols and flavonoids are present in significant concentration in apples (4). A study also points toward how polyphenols may prevent LDL cholesterol from being oxidized and building up in the arteries (5).

Incorporating a glass or two of apple juice in your diet can help you minimize the risk of coronary artery disease as its consumption is known to exhibit antioxidant effects (6). Potassium, a mineral that’s considered significant in reducing stress and controlling blood pressure, which can further lessen the risk of heart-related diseases is found in abundance in apples (7).

4. Might Assist in Weight-Loss

Though it isn’t exactly the magic potion that’ll help you shed those extra kilos, apple juice can help you suppress your overactive appetite and keep a check on those untimely cravings.

As per a study, different experiments conducted on animals as well as humans have pointed out that the consumption of apples in different forms can lead to weight loss. The polyphenols present in apples have also been stated to have anti-obesity properties.

The health benefits of apple juice can amaze you in ways you’ve never even considered. Being a good source of flavonoids, also makes apples a great choice for those who are on a diet and looking towards weight loss management (8).

5. May Aid in the Alleviation of Asthma Symptoms

Power packed with antioxidants, apple juice is infused with anti-inflammatory and anti-allergenic properties that may help reduce the severity of asthma attacks and soothe its symptoms as well (9).

To add to this, the polyphenols present in this heavenly-tasting juice significantly diminish the risk of pulmonary disease and also promote lung health (10). So, if you strive to have a healthy life with better lung function, then adding apple juice to your dietary plan might prove to be the key to it (11).

Also, it’s imperative to go for apple juice made at home using fresh apples rather than packaged ones as they have a considerable amount of sugar content, which could worsen your asthma. Excess intake of sugar has also been found to be a major factor causing asthma in children (12).

6. Useful Against UTI

Since apples are slightly acidic, they make for a good ingredient to ward off urinary tract infections (UTIs). Regular drinking of apple juice might prevent bacteria from sticking to the walls of your urinary tract and further lead to infection (13).

Quercetin, an antioxidant that is known to have antibacterial properties is present in a considerable amount of apples as well, which makes apple juice worth so much more than just something to slurp on.

So, if you’re in search of a natural way to protect your body against UTI, then simply reach for a glass of freshly squeezed apple juice.

7. May Aid in Protecting Your Brain

Anecdotal evidence points out that the polyphenolic antioxidants found in apple juice may support your brain function as you age. Apart from having the potential of having anti-cancer properties, the components present in apples may also aid in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s (14).

As observed in a study conducted by the University of Massachusetts- Lowell, it was found that apple juice may work well to improve symptoms in patients suffering from moderate-to late-stage Alzheimer’s. (15).

8. May Enhance the Health of Your Skin

With the presence of the incredible Vitamin C, the benefits of apple juice extend to your skin as well. Anecdotal evidence suggests how the antioxidants of the vitamin make sure to leave your skin feeling healthier and more radiant. It’s also known to treat several skin-related concerns such as wrinkles, acne breakouts, itching, cracked skin, and inflammation.

9. May Promote Liver Function

The best benefits of apple juice do cover a myriad spectrum. Apple juice is endowed with the goddess of malic acid, which is considered extremely beneficial in aiding your liver to flush out all the toxins from your body (16).

The anecdotal evidence also supports the belief that apple juice may stimulate urination, which may further boost your liver health. Though a lot of research hasn’t been done in this area, it’s believed that the alkalinity of the apples may prove extremely effective in the cleansing process of waste by-products from your liver.

10. Supports the Health of Your Locks

The vitamins present in apple juice may contribute well to boosting the health of your mane and replenishing your dull and brittle strands as well. Apart from drinking, apple juice can also be applied as an all-natural hair mask.

Being acidic, apple juice can help to eliminate the product build-up on your scalp along with the other gunky residue that gets collected in your tresses (16). Our scalp and hair are considered the healthiest when it’s on the acidic side. Rinsing your scalp and the length of your hair with apple juice may help in balancing the pH level of your scalp (17).

11. May Prevent Eye Disorders

Apples are super rich in Vitamin A, which is considered crucial in maintaining your eye health. Not only does Vitamin A keep your vision sharp, but it’s also beneficial against a multitude of eye disorders (18).

So, to maintain your 20/20 vision, and ensure that your eyes are always in the pink of health, start including apple juice as a must-have beverage in your as well as each one of your family members’ diet plan.

Though apple juice is available all out there with different brand labels and ingredients, yet there’s nothing like making your glass of freshly squeezed delicious apple juice. Here’s your recipe for making and drinking apple juice at home.

Side Effects of Apple Juice

Though its pros are umpteen in number, like everything else, apple juice has a list of cons as well.

1. May Cause Weight Gain

Though drinking juice is an excellent way of gaining the nutritional benefits of fruit, it is also a much quicker way to gain those distressing calories. Fruit juices also have high sugar and carb content in comparison to fruits which is a leading factor behind weight gain amongst kids as well as adults (19).

2. May Aggravate Gastrointestinal Issues

Diarrhea and flatulence are some common gastrointestinal problems that could happen with excess consumption of apple juice.

3. May Promote Tooth Decay

The insatiable need for sugary beverages may cause severe dental issues for you if not taken care of.

4. May Increase Your Blood Sugar Levels

Similar to other fruit juices, apple juice may spike your blood glucose levels and make it more difficult to keep a tab on your blood sugar management. For patients suffering from poor blood sugar health, regular consumption of apple juice as a dietary component is not advisable.

5. Increases Risk of Kidney Stones

Oxalate, present in apple juice may increase your risk of suffering from kidney stones. So, it’s always preferable to drink the ideal quantity of any beverage, even if it’s just your regular apple juice.

Conclusion:

If you’re amongst those who’ve never outgrown their dislike for apples and have been living your whole life missing out on all the nutritional benefits the fruit has to offer, then juicing apples is what’ll work for you. There’s no denying the taste of a glass of apple juice and how they perfectly work to quench your thirst.

So, wait no more and stock up your pantry with those ripe and juicy apples. Get your juicer out and start preparing your beverage to reap all the best benefits of apple juice that we’ve just listed.

