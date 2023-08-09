Health Benefits of Cayenne Pepper for a Fiery Nutritional Boost

Flavorful food, packed with nutrition is all you need to get a dose of euphoria, especially on days that seem dull and boring. By exploring the immense health benefits of cayenne pepper, you can have your share of spiciness without worrying about compromising your health. These glossy red beauties are super easy to use and enhance the mood and taste of your food while leaving you craving more. The added perk is that these are easy to use and store as well, so you can have your share of zesty and smoky flavors as and when you want.

Cayenne peppers are not only good for your taste buds but are also quite effective for relieving you of pain and discomfort. Owing to the composition of cayenne peppers, they can evoke both pleasant and unpleasant sensations in your body depending on how your body responds to them. However, one thing that holds is cayenne pepper irrespective of their taste promotes relief from neuropathic pain and discomfort ( 1 ). Let’s explore the cayenne pepper benefits in detail.

What Is Cayenne Pepper?

Capsicum annuum, also known as cayenne pepper, is a kind of chili pepper with a piquant flavor. It contains a phytochemical called capsaicin that is responsible for its spiciness and pungency ( 2 ). Used to make succulent dishes for over 6000 years, cayenne pepper is among one of the most used condiments ( 1 ). Apart from capsaicin, cayenne pepper contains another major capsaicinoid called dihydrocapsaicin and some other minor capsaicinoids such as nordihydrocapsaicin, homocapsaicin, homodihydrocapsaicin, and nonivamide that also enhance its spiciness and give it a more strong flavor ( 3 ).

Nutrition Value of Cayenne Pepper

One of the most cultivated crops, cayenne pepper is enriched with carotenoids like lutein, β-carotene, β-cryptoxanthin, zeaxanthin, violaxanthin, capsanthin, capsorubin, as well as water content and capsaicin ( 4 ).

Health Benefits of Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper, also considered a superfood, has immense benefits for our health and various health conditions. Some of them are:

1. Boosts Metabolism

Cayenne pepper contains a phytochemical, capsaicin, that is responsible for its spiciness and has the potential of modulating metabolism rate to enhance metabolic activity ( 2 ).

2. Topical Treatment

Cayenne pepper has proven to relieve you of the pain associated with shingles, autoimmune inflammatory diseases, post-diabetic neuropathy, and fibromyalgia. ( 5 ).

3. Oral Treatment

Cayenne pepper has been used orally for stomach pain, toothache, poor circulation, fever, hyperlipidemia, and for the prevention of heart diseases ( 5 ).

4. Osteoarthritis

Cayenne pepper has proven to be quite effective for osteoarthritis treatment without triggering any serious side effects. According to a meta-analysis, topical capsaicin in concentrations between 2.5% and 7.5% is four times as effective as placebo in reducing osteoarthritis pain ( 5 ).

5. Appetite Control

Owing to the presence of the ingredients in cayenne pepper like capsaicinoids, especially capsaicin, cayenne pepper has been proven to reduce abdominal adipose tissue levels that, in turn, have appetite-suppressing effects ( 6 ).

6. Weight Loss

Consumption of capsaicinoids enhances energy expenditure by 50kcal/ day which might prove quite effective for weight loss ( 7 ). Consuming 2.56mg of capsicum per meal promotes fat oxidation without decreasing blood pressure significantly ( 8 ).

7. Physiological Balance

Capsaicin in cayenne pepper has multiple physiological and pharmacological benefits including analgesic, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects that reduce the risk of cancer as well as detoxify our body ( 9 ).

8. Muscle Relief

Cayenne pepper has also been used for the relief of muscle spasms and even as a gargle for laryngitis ( 5 ).

9. Heals Gastric Ulcers

Capsaicin not only has the ability to inhibit gastric secretion, and stimulate gastric flow but it also prevents and enhances the healing of gastric ulcers ( 10 ).

10. Therapeutic Value

Cayenne pepper has proven to have therapeutic effects for pain relief and cancer prevention ( 9 ).

How to Store Cayenne Pepper?

Cayenne peppers ease your delicious preparations and come in handy for quick flavorful preparations. You can store cayenne peppers in multiple ways to use them at your own pace and at a later part of the year too.

Drying: Drying cayenne peppers is one the easiest way to store them for an extended period. Once you dry them, you can store them in a glass jar, or any other dry container.

Steps to Follow:

Wash cayenne peppers and remove their tops.

Cut a slit on each side of the peppers without making them too deep or big.

Make a circular hole-like section on the top of the peppers.

Take a firm thread or string in and pass it through that hole.

Keep one end larger than the other and use it to make a solid knot.

You may hang it in a spot that gets enough sunlight.

Keep an eye on them and ensure they aren’t too dried or spoiled.

You can use these dried peppers for delicious meal preparations without compromising on the taste and flavor.

Store these in a dry container.

You can also keep the container in the refrigerator. Ensure that the container is sealed properly.

You can also make the powdered cayenne pepper by grinding it finely.

Dehydrating: By dehydrating cayenne peppers, you can ensure they are free from excess moisture and utilizable for future use.

Steps to Follow:

Clean cayenne peppers and cut their tops to prevent them from molding.

Slice each cayenne pepper in half.

To avoid burning sensations in your eyes and face, wear gloves or don’t touch your hands while slicing the peppers.

Place the slices on the food dehydrator or oven, ensuring there is some space between them.

If you’re using the oven, preheat it to a low temperature before placing the pepper slices in it.

You may keep the temperature of the dehydrator at 125 degrees F.

Check them after every 15-30 minutes.

Collect them once they’re completely dried.

You can store them in a jar, container, or paper bag.

To store these in the freezer, you may also use an air-tight container or a freezer-safe bag so that they are safe both from molds and excess moisture.

Alternatively, you can grind it to get a powdered form of cayenne pepper.

How to Use Cayenne Pepper?

Cayenne pepper spruces up the taste of any meal, and gives a savory taste that makes you say - YUMMILICIOUS!

1. Tomato Soup

Tomato soup is a nutritious, tasty, and easy-to-make recipe. It's something you can relish hot on cool winter evenings or serve cold to feel refreshed during summer days. A pinch of cayenne powder spruces up your normal tomato soup to make it lip-smacking.

Ingredients

2-3 tomatoes (as per the quantity)

1 onion

2 tablespoons butter

1 clove

1 garlic/ half a teaspoon garlic paste

Half a teaspoon cayenne pepper powder/ 2 cayenne pepper pieces

Salt (as per taste)

Vegetable stock (optional)

How to Make

Chop tomatoes and onion.

Heat the pan and add butter to it.

Once the butter starts melting, add chopped onions to it.

Stir the onions until they get a golden brown color.

Add the chopped tomatoes, cayenne pepper, or its powder, and mix properly.

Let the mixture cook for 10 minutes and then add salt, cloves, and garlic/garlic paste to it.

Mix well and let the mixture cook at a low flame for about 15-20 minutes.

Once the tomatoes have softened, turn the flame down and let the mixture cool properly.

Blend the mixture evenly. Either strain it or use it as it is.

Next, pour the tomato puree mixture back into the pan and add water as per the consistency you like.

You may also add vegetable stock for extra healthiness.

Cook it for 5-10 minutes more until it becomes hot.

Avoid boiling the puree to retain its taste.

You can also enjoy it with bread.

2. Baked Chickpeas

How about snacking on baked chickpeas that deliver both nutritive value and make you smack your lips? Fresh cayenne pepper serves what your taste buds can relish for a quick snack and boost up.

Ingredients

Chickpeas (as per serving)

Cayenne pepper powder (half a teaspoon)

Salt and oregano (as per taste)

Black pepper (a pinch)

How to Make

Mix salt, cayenne pepper powder, and oregano properly.

Add chickpeas to it.

Ensure chickpeas are properly coated.

Bake these in the oven for 20-25 minutes or pan-fry them until they turn golden brown.

Keep checking them in between to prevent them from sticking to the pan or the container in the oven.

Serve hot and fresh to satisfy your crispy cravings.

3. Cayenne Pepper Sauce

What’s more amazing than having a yummy cayenne pepper sauce that can make your salads, sandwiches, and everyday meals more tasty? Freshly made cayenne pepper sauce is undoubtedly like the cherry on top for you when you can’t get enough of luscious flavors and fiery tastes. On top of that, it’s super easy to make and store.

Ingredients:

Dried cayenne pepper (as per quantity)

1-2 ginger

Vinegar

Salt (as per taste)

How to Make

Wash and clean cayenne peppers properly.

Trim their tops and let them dry properly.

Ensure they are free from moisture.

Chop them properly along with ginger.

Add a bit of salt and vinegar and pour the mixture into a pan.

Let the mixture come to a boil.

Once the mixture is boiled, lower the heat and let it cook slowly.

Check in between and turn the flame down when the peppers are softened and fleshy.

Let the mixture cool down for some time.

Blend it to a fine, smooth paste, and then strain it to get the sauce-like consistency.

Pour into a jar or bottle.

You may keep the bottle in a refrigerator but ensure it’s sealed properly.

Conclusion

Relishing spicy foods feels daunting, especially when you’re worried that spices may do more harm than good. However, that’s possibly not the case with cayenne pepper. By acquainting yourself with the health benefits of cayenne pepper, you can relieve your worries of enjoying a delicious meal only at the cost of deteriorating your health. Let the fiery taste of these peppers make your dull days a little brighter while keeping your health concerns under check.

