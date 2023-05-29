Top 9 Common Side Effects of Almonds to Know About

Almonds are everywhere, right from salad bowls to your favorite desserts. These crunchy, tiny tidbits are storehouses of nutrients but are you aware of the side effects of almonds that may occur with their overconsumption? Though healthy compounds in almonds make them an ideal snack for fitness junkies looking for weight control, heart health, and cognition, eating them in moderation is key to reaping all their health benefits. Going overboard with these golden-brown nuts makes you uncomfortable and may affect your overall health negatively. Here, we will be counting some unexpected and unpleasant effects of almonds that may occur upon overconsumption. Plus, know how many almonds to eat per day to reap maximum health benefits. Scroll down.

Nutritional Value of Almonds

Almonds are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that are crucial for your overall health. Here are a few key facts on almond nutrition. A one-ounce serving of almonds contains:

Calories- 165

Protein- 6 grams

Fats- 14 grams

Monounsaturated fats- 80%

Polyunsaturated fats- 15%

Saturated fats- 5%

Carbohydrates- 6 grams

Fiber- 3 grams

Vitamin E- 7.3 milligrams

Magnesium- 76.7 milligrams

Iron- 1.1 milligrams

Potassium- 220 milligrams

Niacin- 1.1 milligrams

Copper- 0.3 milligrams

Riboflavin- 0.3 milligrams

How Many Almonds Can You Eat in a Day?

Now that you know that golden-brown nuts are brimming with healthful nutrients, you may think- how many almonds can you eat in a day for the best health benefits? The answer is — one-ounce serving (25-30 nos.) of almonds is the ideal proportion for most healthy people. You can add a handful(around 30 grams) of almonds to your favorite fruit salad or dessert.

Also, it’s best to use raw almonds instead of stir-fried almonds to maintain the optimal nutrition profile of these crunchy nuts. You can soak the almonds overnight in water to improve their nutrient availability. Soaking almonds in water is said to enhance their antioxidant benefits, protein, and dietary fiber profile ( 1 ).

Side Effects of Almonds

Usually, almonds are considered healthy, thus each of us is turning to these powerhouses of nutrients to stay in the best of physical and mental health. On the other hand, some studies pinpoint that consuming almonds in excess may pose potential health risks such as toxicity ( 2 ). Let’s dig into some common side effects of almonds and precautions to be taken while eating these crunchy treats.

1. Constipation

Though almonds are rich in dietary fiber we all need to keep our gut health in check, overconsuming almonds may cause constipation in a few cases. People who don’t drink enough water upon consuming almonds in large quantities are more likely to get constipated than others ( 3 ). Apart from constipation, consuming almonds in excess may increase your risk of suffering other gastrointestinal problems such as bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

2. Unwanted Weight Gain

When we talk about almonds, many people ask— are almonds fattening? An ounce serving of almonds contains around 160 calories. Though consuming 20-25 kernels of almonds is usually healthy, eating them on top of unhealthy or processed foods can pile up a few extra pounds in your body ( 4 ). This is especially true for people with low physical activity. Thus, replacing your regular snacks with a handful of almonds daily makes an optimal way to reap their best health benefits while keeping unwanted weight gain at bay.

3. Allergies

Almonds are usually safe for consumption for most people. However, they may cause allergies in a few cases. If you are diagnosed with a nut allergy, you must avoid eating all kinds of nuts, including almonds. The common symptoms of oral allergy caused due to consumption of almonds include sore throat, itchiness in the buccal cavity, and swollen lips, tongue, and cheeks ( 5 ).

Overconsumption of almonds may also lead to severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis ( 6 ). People who are prone to severe almond allergies like anaphylaxis may experience hives, nausea, impaired speech, difficulty in breathing, low blood pressure, etc.

4. Excessive Intake of Vitamin E

Almonds are known for their rich vitamin E content and are considered great for hair growth ( 7 ). However, consuming the golden-brown kernels may lead to an overdose of vitamin E in your body. An excess of vitamin E in the body may hinder your body’s blood clotting processes and may even lead to serious repercussions such as hemorrhage ( 8 ). This also makes an ideal answer for people who are constantly in a quest to find— are almonds bad for you? Though excess vitamin E administration due to the intake of almonds is rare, it’s always best to consume these delicious treats in moderation.

5. Kidney Stones

Kidney stones can be really painful and put you at a greater risk of suffering kidney and urinary tract infections. While almonds are considered healthy for most people, they are high in oxalates, and people with kidney stones should avoid eating almonds in excess. It is because intestinal oxalates like those found in almonds increase your risk of suffering kidney malfunctions and the formation of kidney stones ( 9 ). Oxalates from almonds are said to be more bioavailable and 100 grams of almonds may contain up to 470 milligrams of oxalates.

6. Almond Toxicity

When we talk about almonds, many of you may be eager to know — are almonds poisonous? The answer is yes! Almonds that are bitter to taste may cause cyanide poisoning upon overconsumption. Bitter almonds may contain a 40 times higher concentration of Hydrocyanic acid (HCN) than sweet ones ( 2 ). The enzymatic hydrolysis of hydrocyanic acid may give rise to respiratory distress, problems with mental health, and even death in a few cases. Although such reactions are rare, healthcare experts often advise pregnant and lactating women to restrict almond intake to avoid potential complications linked with almond toxicity.

7. Heartburn

Heartburn is a medical condition in which you feel a sharp burning sensation and discomfort in the chest, just behind your breastbone. It happens due to acid reflux in your food pipe. If you have ever been diagnosed with acid reflux or Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), you should limit your intake of almonds since they are high in fats. Also, avoid eating spicy foods as they may trigger acid reflux and discomfort ( 10 ).

8. Drugs Interaction

Almonds are densely packed with manganese, a crucial trace element your body needs to function well every day. 100 grams of sweet, crunchy, and flavorful almonds carry around 2.3 mg of manganese, which is far greater than your body’s daily requirement. Apart from almonds, other foods such as green leafy vegetables and whole grains in your diet also contain appreciable amounts of manganese. Elevated levels of manganese in your body may interact with certain medications such as laxatives and blood pressure control drugs & antibiotics ( 11 ).

9. Reduced Nutrient Absorption

Almonds are loaded with dietary fiber but eating too many of them may affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the foods you eat. It is because the fibers in almonds have a tendency to bind to essential nutrients such as iron, zinc, and calcium, thus making it difficult for your body to absorb them. You must avoid exceeding the intake of dietary fiber by 30 grams to prevent the risk of malabsorption of nutrients in your body ( 12 ). So, make sure to limit your daily almond intake and drink plenty of water to lower the risk of nutrient deficiency in your body.

Conclusion

Almonds are nutty treats that share a versatile culinary use and carry a high nutritive value. But, you may experience some side effects of almonds upon their overconsumption. The common side effects associated with high-protein nuts are an upset stomach, increased risk of renal malfunction and production of kidney stones, cardiac maladies, cyanide toxicity, and almond allergies. Almonds may interact with certain anticoagulants and increase the risk of hemorrhage. The kernels of almonds come brimming with a high concentration of manganese. An excess of trace minerals may negatively affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the food you eat, thus resulting in nutritional deficiencies.

Eating almonds in moderation (around 20-25 kernels) as a part of your snacking routine makes the ideal way to include these tiny treats in your diet regimes. However, eating them on top of your regular meals can add up your daily calorie intake, which can result in excess weight gain. Now that you know the unexpected side effects as well as the right ways to eat the flavorful nut, include them in your diet regimes in moderation to stay in the best of health.

