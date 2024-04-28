Krushna Abhishek reflects on reunion with Govinda amidst Arti Singh’s wedding

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot on April 25 in a grand wedding ceremony at Iskcon Temple, Mumbai in presence of their family and close friends. One of the most heartwarming moments of the wedding was the presence of Bollywood's beloved actor, Govinda, accompanied by his son. Their attendance made the wedding exceptionally memorable for everyone.

After the wedding, Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek spoke about the importance of setting aside their differences and coming together as a family for the joyous occasion.

Krushna's emotional reflections

In an interview with ETimes TV, an emotional Krushna expressed that his sister's wedding and the reunion with Govinda, whom they affectionately call Chi Chi Mama, felt like a double blessing. He shared, “I was missing my father immensely at Arti’s wedding.”

He further added, “I had a strong intuition that Chi Chi mama would attend the wedding because he loves us a lot. Jo bhi shaayad kuchh mann mutaav reh gaya tha woh unke, Arti ke shaadi mein aane se khatam hi ho gaya. (Whatever hesitations they may have had, seemed to vanish completely with their presence at Arti's wedding.) He has been a father figure to us and has taken care of us since childhood. It was a moment when the family felt complete; he filled the void left by my father’s absence.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Krushna and Govinda’s reunion at the wedding

Reflecting on the emotional moments shared with Govinda, Krushna shared, “I saw mama get emotional and tear up looking at Arti. I saw him for the first time in six or seven years. I touched his feet, and he congratulated me. He finally met our kids, blessed and hugged them.”

He continued, “I think agar woh thodi der aur rukk jaate toh hum sab rone lag jaate aur woh bhi rone lagte. (I think if they had stayed a little longer, we all would have started crying, and they would have started crying too.) We couldn’t talk at length because he had to leave due to prior commitments, but Yash (Govinda’s son, Yashvardan Ahuja) was there throughout the evening.”

Krushna confessed to missing his mami, Sunita Ahuja at the wedding. He said, “Mami aur Narmmadaa (Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja) bhi aati toh aur maza aata. Par koi baat nahi, at least ek shuruaat toh hui hai. (If Mami and Narmmadaa (Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja) had also come, it would have been even more fun. But it's okay, at least a beginning has been made).”

He further said, “Chi Chi mama mentioned somewhere that I speak to him through the media instead of talking to him directly; he was right about it. I should just take the scolding and end whatever complaints there are.”

About Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s feud

For the unversed, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek haven't been talking for a while. Krushna, who affectionately calls Govinda "Chi Chi Mama," said something in 2016 that upset Govinda. They kept arguing about it, and later, Govinda appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show without Krushna. This went on with them explaining their side of the story to the media.

ALSO READ: Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar open up about marriage; reveal reason behind why they ‘don’t plan to get married’