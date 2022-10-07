Include these quick oat recipes for weight loss in your daily diet
Breakfast, as we all know, is the most important meal of the day. While people are getting more and more health conscious, the importance of breakfast escalate even more and almost all health enthusiasts recommend not skipping a hearty breakfast for better health. Almost all of us are in hurry during morning hours and therefore we are always on the lookout for nourishing breakfast options that are super quick and easy to prepare. Oats are one such staple that is filled with the goodness of heart-healthy nutrients and can be consumed in multiple ways. Right from Βeta-glucan, soluble fibre to protein, antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals, this superfood provides endless health benefits while easing the weight loss process for you. If you are bored of that classic oatmeal recipe, then here we present you some easy and interesting oats recipes for weight loss that you should definitely try at home.
1. Oats Khichdi
Oats Khichdi is rich in soluble fibre which aid in balancing the total cholesterol while reducing the LDL (bad cholesterol levels). Moreover, it will keep you filled for a longer period, and curb your cravings while enhancing the weight loss process.
Ingredients required
- 50 grams moong dal
- 20 grams carrot (chopped)
- 20 grams of green peas (chopped)
- 1 cup of oats
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 tomato (diced)
- 1 onion (chopped)
- 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
- Red chilli powder as per the taste
- 2 tablespoons ghee
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- Coriander (chopped)
- Salt as per taste
- Water, as much needed
Method
- Take a pressure cooker and heat the ghee in it. Sautee ginger-garlic pastes with onion, tomatoes and other vegetables for a minute.
- Add chilli powder, salt, and turmeric until you smell the aroma. Now, add the moong dal and oats to the mixture. Stir well, add water and pressure cook for 8 minutes or until all the ingredients blend properly.
- Serve hot with the topping of chopped coriander leaves.
2. Nutty oats and strawberry parfait
This is a super easy-to-make breakfast recipe which contains decent quantities of fibre, iron, zinc and many other health-boosting nutrients.
Ingredients required
- 1 cup oats
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup yoghurt
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoon strawberry
- 1 cup chopped nuts
Method
- Take a container and mix oats, milk and honey in it and keep them overnight.
- Now, take another glass or bowl and start by adding a layer of chopped nuts, yoghurt and then a layer of oats and the strawberry. Repeat the process several times or until all the ingredients are used.
- Serve chilled.
3. Oats Pancakes
Just swap your all-purpose flour for oats flour and this nourishing oats pancake is halfway there to enrich you with the goodness of multiple nutrients.
Ingredients required
- 1 cup oats
- 1 cup water
- 1 ripe banana
- 1 egg
- A pinch of baking powder
- 1 teaspoon butter
- A pinch of salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder
- Fruits for topping, chopped
Method
- Take a blender and blend oats, water, banana, egg, baking powder, salt and cinnamon powder together.
- Once done, heat a skillet, grease it with some butter and pour a ladle full of this mixture and spread evenly in a round shape.
- Cook both sides of the pancakes until brown.
- Serve with the toppings of chopped fruits.
4. Oats Upma
Upma is one of the luscious ways of having oats as your first meal of the day. Extremely light on the stomach, this dish promotes digestion while making you shed kilos super easily.
Ingredients required
- 1 cup oats
- 1-inch ginger, chopped
- 2 teaspoons chana dal
- 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
- Salt and chilli powder as per the taste
- Coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3-4 green chilli, chopped
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 2 cup water
- Curry leaves
- 1/2 cup peas
- 1 carrot, chopped
Method
- Take a pan and heat the oil in it. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves, cumin seeds, and onion and stir fry it.
- Now, incorporate all the veggies and sauté. Once done, add salt and other spices and mix well.
- Add the water to the pan and let it simmer for a while.
- Once the water is soaked, turn off the heat and serve with the garnishing of coriander leaves.