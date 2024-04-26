RHOBH Star Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Faces Home Invasion

The house of Farrah Aldjufrie, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, has reportedly been Broken Into. TMZ first reported the news of this incident which took place in daylight at the Aldjufrie's West Hollywood residence.

Daylight robbery at the residence of Farrah Aldjufrie

The West Hollywood Sherrif Department reported to PEOPLE about the incident of robbery in the area, though they did not release the reality TV star’s name. Footage has been obtained by TMZ where Aldjufrie, who also goes by the name Farrah Brittany, is seen being consoled by her mother Kyle Richards, as the police arrive on the scene to investigate further. The crime took place at around 1 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday when the Buying Beverly Hills star was not present at her residence. The burglars forced entry into the residence, cut off the wifi in hopes of shutting down the surveillance system, and stole certain luxury items, like her handbags and jewelry. There is no estimate of the total loss incurred by Aldjufrie.

Richards spoke to TMZ at the site of the accident. She told the publication everything was alright, but her daughter was shaken up by the incident.

What does Farrah Aldjufrie do?

Richards, a socialite, shares Aldjufrie with her former husband Guraish Aldjufrie, to whom she was married for four years, from 1988 to 1992. The young reality TV star is currently employed at her stepdad Mauricio Umansky's real estate company, which was also featured in Netflix’s show Buying Beverly Hills. Her younger sisters Alexia and Sophia also made an appearance on the show.

"I always have been interested in real estate since I was a little kid. I'd drive around to open houses with my mom and Mauricio when I was 6, 7, 8 years old, I'd love to see all the houses," Aldjufrie told The Daily Dish in 2016. "I know L.A. geographically really, really well having grown up here. I was an only child for the first eight years, so I spent a lot of time with them and was very interested in everything Mauricio was doing,” she continued.

