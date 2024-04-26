Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder, violence and abuse, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, an American woman who gained notoriety after the murder case of Dee Dee Blanchard, her mother, is enjoying her newfound singledom, as reported by TMZ. Blanchard, who is a child abuse victim, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 for murdering her mother. She was granted parole and was released 3 years early in December of 2023.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson's separation

Blanchard married a Louisiana Teacher named Ryan Anderson in 2022 while she was still incarcerated, but she separated from him nearly 3 months after she was released from prison. Blanchard and her relationship with Anderson became a topic of gossip and discussion in pop culture. While the two have separated now, Anderson has reportedly tried to reach out to Blanchard, in the hope of working things out with his ex-partner. The decision to separate after a serious altercation that allegedly happened between the two.

The two will not appear on screen together for Blanchard’s reality TV series. As per insiders, the former convict has not shot any scenes with her ex-spouse for the second season of the TV series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. As opposed to the first season of the series which heavily drew upon the relationship between the estranged couple, the new season would exclusively focus on Blanchard’s life.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reunites with ex-fiancee Ken Urker

She recently filed a temporary restraining order against Anderson, as per court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Anderson responded to this by filing a separate one against her earlier this month. The two have not worked on a prenup as reported by TMZ, and Blanchard has been in touch with her ex-fiancee Ken Urker. They were spotted getting lunch a few days after the news of Blanchard and Anderson’s divorce was out, even getting matching tattoos together.

Anderson has not been very happy with this. He shared a clip of himself addressing the entire situation. “Ya'll will see what really happened on Lifetime,” he said in the video, referring to the new and upcoming docuseries by Lifetime network. According to Variety, the show is set to debut later this year. The official press release for the show says: “The series follows Gypsy as she experiences life as a free woman, including finally living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time.”

