It's a laughter riot whenever The Great Indian Kapil Show's team comes together! Krushna Abhishek, who plays various characters in The Great Indian Kapil Show, invited his close friends to his beloved sister, Arti Singh's wedding. The amazing glimpses from the star-studded wedding are all over the internet and will surely leave you amazed.

Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur were also captured at this special celebration. To shower love on the newlyweds, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan, Kapil, Archana, and Rajiv attended the wedding ceremony.

Kapil Sharma's dashing look:

Kapil Sharma grabbed eyeballs as he arrived at the wedding in a smart outfit. The comedian actor opted for an all-white look adorned with tiny motifs. He kept his look subtle yet stylish and looked dapper as her posed for the media.

Later, his friends and colleagues Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur also arrived at the venue. The trio then posed for the paparazzi together. Rajiv also went for an all-white look, whereas Archana donned yellow-printed Indo-Western attire. While posing together, Kapil teased Archan by pointing a finger at her, and the trio burst out laughing.

Watch Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur's video here-

Watch Kapil Sharma's video here-

Other members from The Great Indian Kapil Show, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, were missing at the moment when Kapil, Archana, and Rajiv were clicked.

All about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding:

Longtime lovebirds Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan finally tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends. Celebrities like her uncle Govinda and others such as Arbaaz Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Yuvika Chaudhary, Mahira Sharma, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and many others marked their presence at Arti's lavish wedding. The couple got hitched at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai.

Speaking about their pre-wedding festivities, it was equally lavish as their wedding was. From bachelorette and haldi to mehendi and sangeet, all the ceremonies were celebrated on a grand level. Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek, and sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah, were seen taking responsibility for all the functions that have happened so far.

