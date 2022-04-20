Love Matters: 5 Love tips for when you're dating a man who is 10 years older than yourself

It is commonly said that love is blind. The rest of the world slips away when two individuals fall in love. But, like the rest of the world, many aspects of one another don't seem to matter. One of the factors that makes love ageless is the age difference between couples. Gone are the days when a dating cliche was that the male should be older than the lady. It doesn't matter who is older or how much of an age difference exists in today's world as long as the love exchanged is genuine and the relationship is worthwhile.

Partners may have more in common and share similar belief systems when their age difference is only a few years, but when there is a significant age difference, couples may have different life goals and perspectives, which may prove the two people are incompatible in the long run.

Here we bring you 5 easy and smooth love tips when you are dating a man who is 10 years older than yourself.

1. Accept the differences

There will almost certainly be significant differences between you and your partner, from interests to viewpoints. One notable difference in such couples' relationships is that they are at different stages of life's growth. While one partner may be riding the wave of a well-established job, the other may be focused on the hustle of establishing their own. Instead of forcing your partner to conform to the lifestyle that your stage demands, be supportive of where they are in theirs.

2. Make a list of little things to patch up during a fight

If the age gap debate gets to you, as it will, it's best if you decide on tiny things ahead of time to calm yourself. For example, simply reminding each other of what made you fall in love in the first place can be good enough to keep the flame alive. Instead of concentrating on what's wrong, direct your energy and concentration into creating what feels right.

3. You might not be as emotionally mature as you believe you are

He's been at it longer than you, therefore he might be more emotionally savvy. But this isn't always a terrible thing. You want someone who understands how to fight and deal with confrontation. However, you must ensure that you have the same level of emotional maturity as him. Otherwise, all of the elements that can tend to make a relationship work shared experience, values, communication, and ability to handle conflict could become hurdles or areas of disconnect.

4. Know how to handle criticism

No matter how flawless your relationship is, chances are that some individuals may disagree with your choice of love partners. This may include making an attempt to explain why you're in love with the person rather than his or her age to close friends and relatives. However, be prepared for nasty, impolite remarks. Constantly arguing over your partner's age is no way to live, so prepare a simple and ideally polite response that ends additional discussions about your partner's age.

5. Create some space

Remember that balance is important. Take time for yourself to recharge and reflect, as well as to socialise with friends or participate in activities that do not interest your partner. Maintaining your individuality within a relationship might be just as important as developing common interests and shared experiences.

You can't always choose who you fall in love with, and the person may be much older or younger than you. Many people may tell you that it won't work, but with these few above-mentioned changes, you can make it work.

