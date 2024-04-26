Urvashi Dholakia leaves no stone unturned to meet the expectations of her fans and entertain them. Apart from her impressive acting prowess, she is known for her timeless beauty. At the same time, she does not miss out on spending quality time with her family and children. Also, Urvashi loves her pet dog as much as she loves anyone else in her life.

Celebrating her fur baby's birthday today (April 26), Dholakia shared a heartwarming video with her dog, which reflects their lovely bond.

Urvashi Dholakia wishes her pet dog on his birthday

On April 26, Urvashi Dholakia took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a candid video of herself. The spotlight is stolen by her dog, whose 'handsome' presence leaves the actress gushing over him.

Expressing her warm wishes on her furry baby's ninth birthday, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame mentioned, "My Handsome Baby boy here’s wishing u A HAPPY HAPPY 9th BIRTHDAY MY JAEGER MY JAAN."

Have a look at the video here:

The clip has Tu Chahiye song from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan playing in the background, ultimately depicting their unbreakable and warm equation. In the video, Urvashi can be seen exchanging playful gestures with her furry friend. The way she pets her dog looks extremely adorable!

Netizens' reactions

Urvashi Dholakia's fans made it to the comment section and wished her dog on his ninth birthday. One of the users wrote, "Happy Yappy Birthday Gorgeous Furry Fluffy Whiskers and God Bless you both Always." Further, a comment read, "happiest birthday Jaeger... lots of love... wish you a very healthy and happy year ahead... huggssss to Jaeger and mumma !"

Urvashi Dholakia's work in the industry

Urvashi Dholakia is best known for her role as Komolika in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Ka. Her portrayal of Komolika not only solidified her status in the industry but made her a household name. She also participated in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as the winner. The actress was last seen as a contestant on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

