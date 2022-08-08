Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Best deals on Rakhi chocolate gift sets to pamper your siblings with

Are you still wondering how to pamper your siblings this Raksha Bandhan? Time to celebrate the festive occasion in the sweetest way possible. Go, sugarcoat your brothers and sisters with the cutest chocolate gift sets available at a discounted price only on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022. All you need to do is, speed up and steal the best Amazon deals. We are sure Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is your savior. No matter how many brothers or sisters you have, this Raksha Bandhan there is no chance of being bankrupt.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

This Raksha Bandhan is not going to burn holes in your pockets because Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live. Shower some extra love upon your siblings by stealing the best deals on Rakhi gift sets.

1. Cadbury Rakhi Silk Potli Pack

This Cadbury Rakhi Silk Potli Pack contains 6 Cadbury chocolates that you will melt in the mouth instantly. The scrumptious flavours wrapped beautifully in the silk potli make it a worth-buying festive gift for your brother or sister. This unique potli is also quite travel-friendly and can be sent across horizons to your siblings living far away from you.

Price: Rs. 650

Deal: Rs. 533

Buy Now

2. ChocoChunks Handmade Rakhi Chocolate Gift

This ChocoChunks Handmade Rakhi Chocolate Gift is a set of 9 assorted chocolate bars. These bars are enriched with fruits, nutrition, and no added preservatives. They are healthy chocolate bars that cater to the energy needs of adults as well as children.

Price: Rs. 1,139

Deal: Rs. 949

Buy Now

3. House of candy The Gummy Affair Black Box

Reminiscing your childhood memories? This House of candy The Gummy Affair Black Box is capable enough to take you on down memory lane. The gummies, jellies, and chocolates will awaken your bond and make you recall the definition of sharing is caring. This Black Box loaded with gummies, chocolates, and jellies is indeed a sweet delight to surprise your siblings with this Rakhi.

Price: Rs. 1,200

Deal: Rs. 1,020

Buy Now

4. LuvIt Goodies Chocolates Assorted Gift Pack

LuvIt Goodies Chocolates Assorted Gift Pack is one of the most impeccable Rakhi gift sets that oozes out love and affection. This gift set is a pack of 5 so that you don't leave any chance to pamper your brothers or sisters. This gift box is just perfect for every occasion.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 449

Buy Now

5. ZOROY Luxury Chocolate Rakhi Gift Set

This ZOROY Luxury Chocolate Rakhi Gift Set is a pack of luxurious chocolates that will instantly satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth cravings. This gift box contains one embossed chocolate to add a personal Rakhi touch and 14 other milk chocolates. It is a handmade Rakhi gift set that will elicit your festive greetings with ease.

Price: Rs. 829

Deal: Rs. 675

Buy Now

6. HERSHEY'S Bar - Rakhi Gift

HERSHEY'S Bar - Rakhi Gift is a pack of two chocolates and one Rakhi. If your sibling lives across boundaries then this chocolate gift set is an apt gift to think of sending it over. The distinctive card-shaped gift pack has a pop-out Rakhi as well as a real Rakhi inside. What else do you need to make your brother or sister feel loved?

Price: Rs. 360

Deal: Rs. 320

Buy Now

7. Cadbury Celebrations Rich Dry Fruit Chocolate Gift Box

This Cadbury Celebrations Rich Dry Fruit Chocolate Gift Box is worth gifting to show your love and affection towards your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. The pack contains almonds, cashews, and raisins enrobed in rich chocolate. Believe us a gift box with the goodness of dry fruits never goes wrong. And what a treat to drool over mouth-melting rich chocolate coating! So grab this chocolate gift box and make your Rakhi celebrations sweeter.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 350

Buy Now

This Raksha Bandhan Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 will help you satisfy the sweet tooth of your siblings in a budget-friendly way. Be it dry fruits or rich chocolates we haven’t missed any. So buckle up and get ready to ring in your Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles: