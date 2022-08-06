Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is Live: Grab jaw-dropping deals on grooming devices for women now

Looking for grooming devices that amp up your style and take your hygiene levels high? Well, with Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, you can explore huge offers on women's grooming devices. The list has top grooming and styling devices that you can use to get salon-like finish at home. Whether you wish to experiment with styling or just maintain good hygiene levels, these devices can help you out. Moreover, it is the perfect time to get these expensive products without ripping off your pockets. Several discounts are going on due to the Independence Day sale, 2022 which you should try now.

Here are the 7 best grooming devices from Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 that you can try.

1. Philips 50 Watt Thermo Protect Technology Heated Hair Straightening Brush

Philips 50 Watt Thermo Protect Technology Heated Hair Straightening Brush is designed for rough, curly hair that tends to tangle very often. It reduces hair damage with the keratin infused ceramic coating that leads to shiny, smooth hair. This unique hair straightener is designed in the shape of a large paddle shaped brush that straightens hair while minimising hair damage. The device has immense flexibility with the 1.8M cord. You can be ready to use this device with just 50 seconds of fast heating. To prevent overheating, the device uses thermoprotect technology to manage even temperature. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live, and you can get this wonderful device at a huge discount.

Price Rs. 3495

Deal Price Rs. 2898

2. AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer

AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer is a device that needs to be in your collection to get salon styled hair. The hair dryer comes with a 2000watts powerful AC motor which is great for maintaining better airflow and temperature. With 2 speeds and 3 temperature settings, the device can be your assistant while experimenting with different styles. There is a cool shot button in this dryer that provides cold hair for setting styled hair in a better way. It comes with an auto shut-off function that prevents overheating.

Price Rs. 2595

Deal Price Rs. 1298

3. Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000

Getting facial hair removed can be a real pain when it comes to traditional methods. Braun hair removal device makes hair removal easy and pain free. The device comes with a built-in smart light for better visual and improved hair removal results. Facial parts which are usually difficult to clean can be easily shaved thanks to this hair remover. Its rotary design is suitable for reaching at the toughest angles. The mini size of this device makes it highly convenient to carry. Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000 is now available at an offer price with Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale going on, so grab it now.

Price Rs. 1999

Deal Price Rs. 1499

4. Vega 3 in 1 Hair Styler

When looking for a multi-functional device that can help you curl, crimp and straighten your hair well, this has to be your choice. It comes with ceramic coat plates that are easy on the hair and reduces hair damage. It is designed for hair stylists or people who just can’t resist hairstyling. With 3 styling options in 1 device, you can carry it ass and when needed.

Price Rs. 1990

Deal Price Rs. 1366

5. Havells HD3151 1200 W Foldable Hair Dryer

Havells HD3151 1200 W Foldable Hair Dryer can be your travel partner whenever required. It has a foldable design that makes it compact and saves time. The device is powered with 1600 watts, which makes it highly suitable for drying. While it is highly effective, it is gentle with the airflow on hair. There are 3 temperature settings in it that lets you choose from hot, warm and cool air. You can also find a cool shot button which helps you cool down the device instantly. The device contains a honeycomb inlet that prevents tangling of hair. As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live, you can get this device at a reduced sale price.

Price Rs. 1415

Deal Price Rs. 998

6. Syska CPF6800 Hair Dryer and Hair Straightener Combo Pack

This is a combo pack of hair dryer and straightener that comes at a tempting price on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022. The straightener has ceramic coated plates that reduce hair damage. It can be heated within 60 seconds and be ready for use. Both the devices have a compact design along with light weight. It can shut off automatically to prevent overheating. The hair dryer is a power loaded device with 1000 watts, ideal for everyday styling. There are 2 speed settings that give you convenient hair drying.

Price Rs. 1999

Deal Price Rs. 1299

7. Philips BHS738/00 Kerashine Titanium Wide Plate Straightener

Philips BHS738/00 Kerashine Titanium Wide Plate Straightener is designed for thick hair that is not easy to manage. It comes with silk protection technology that regularises temperature and reduces hair damage. With titanium coated keratin plates, the device can provide faster heat transfer with quick styling. Its 2 professional temperature settings help you attain salon like results at home in just 60 seconds. The professional length and long heat safe cord makes it an ideal choice to straighten long, thick hair. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale offers this fantastic device at a stunning price, which is usually rare to find. So, grab it now.

Price Rs. 3195

Deal Price Rs. 2598

Women who are always on the go have to take a lot of pain to keep themselves looking and feeling good. From removing stubborn hair from personal parts to getting salon-like hair, everything can be daunting. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, going on, these daunting tasks can be made super easy by getting your hands on discounted grooming devices. These devices are being offered at slashed prices during the sale, and you should get one now for yourself to look beautiful.

