Josh Brolin Reveals How He Scored His Job In An Italian Restaurant When He Was A Teenager

Josh Brolin was once young and earning dimes compared to what he does now. The star opened up about the first job he had before he amassed his huge fortune.

Brolin shared how he worked at a restaurant when he was a teenager. The actor revealed why he couldn’t keep the job for more than a few days. This is Josh Brolin got fired from his first job.

Josh Brolin talks about his first job

Josh Brolin recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. While in conversation with the talk show host, the star revealed that he got his first job when he was a teenager. The actor shared that he used to work at an Italian restaurant. "I cooked in an Italian restaurant between 12 years old and 15 years old," he said.

He spoke about how he first got hired as a busboy and then was sent to work in the kitchen. The restaurant he used to work at was owned by "a friend of a friend." He recalled the incident, "You give the bread or you don't give the bread in time and they go, 'Excuse me? Excuse me?'" The star then explained that he got fired for throwing the bread at the same customer. He also revealed how his first job was a short one because he was fired after working only for 3 days.

He was later given a job at the same restaurant to be a cook after the bread incident. The star explained how the restaurant had an “open kitchen.” He added, “We had an opera singer that would go from table to table. It was a fun restaurant, it was more presentational."

Josh also revealed that the food quality of the restaurant was “really bad” and the “food sucked.” His role at the restaurant was to cook the chicken and he was appointed to be the pasta chef at 15 years old. The star also admitted that back then he thought he wanted to be a chef.

Josh Brolin talks about his childhood

Being a chef was not Josh Brolin’s only job growing up, the star told CBS News how he also worked as a cattle wrangler. Josh Brolin’s father James was an actor too. The star and his family moved to Santa Barbara as a teenager.

Brolin spoke about how despite his father’s acting career, his mother never let him visit the sets. His family also made sure they did not spend a lot of money. “My mom was very adamant about not growing up around that. We grew up around a lot of country western people. That was a huge thing for me, you know? Much bigger than actors," he shared.

Careerwise Josh Brolin last appeared in Dune: Part Two. The star is also known for his work in multiple famous movies like Deadpool 2, Men in Black 3, and The Goonies 2. The star is famously known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Josh Brolin is set to lead Prime Video Series Outer Range. The series will be available to stream on the platform from May 16.

