Amazon Great Freedom Festival’s amazing deals on storage devices

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is surely the reason behind the smiling faces of online shoppers. The blockbuster deals, discounts, and offers on the hottest products are irresistible. Just like skincare and makeup products, peep into the list of hottest storage devices on sale if you are glued to your desktop or laptop screens for hours. Laptops, tablets, desktops, and smartphones are the need of the hour and so you must take note of your device’s storage capacity. Looks exhausted? Not to worry! We have listed down some of the best storage devices like pen drives, hard drives, memory cards, and solid-state drives to make your life at work simpler and fuss-free.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival offers on best storage devices

To solve every storage issue of your gadget, check out amazing deals on storage devices right now.

1. Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection

This Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection ideal for windows and MAC users is worth the value. It is sleek, compact, and travel-friendly. It comes with password protection and 3 years of data recovery services. It is a great device to store important documents, photos, movies, and personal data.

Price: Rs. 7,999

Deal: Rs. 5,448

2. LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External HDD USB

This LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External HDD USB is dust, drop, and water resistant. It is a portable hard drive that you can carry every day while on the go. This massive price drop on this hard drive is all that calls for your attention. Of course, Amazon Great Freedom Festival is the reason behind making your storage option convenient and data easily accessible.

Price: Rs. 11,000

Deal: Rs. 7,048

3. SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive

This SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive is your work buddy that has 64 GB storage capacity. The high performance of this pen drive makes it worth the penny. You can easily store your crucial data or documents in this pen drive.

Price: Rs. 1,350

Deal: Rs. 638

4. HP v236w 64GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive

This HP v236w 64GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive is a temperature, shock, and vibration-proof pen drive. This pen drive is compatible with operating systems such as Windows 2000/XP and Vista, Windows 7, 8, 10, and MAC operating systems 10.3 and more. Grab this pen drive when on sale and cut down on your bills.

Price: Rs. 1,500

Deal: Rs. 427

5. SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS Card 64GB

This SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS Card 64GB is compatible with your smartphone. It is a MicroSD card with 64 GB storage capacity. If you see your smartphone’s internal storage getting exhausted, then this is what your smartphone needs.

Price: Rs. 1,600

Deal: Rs. 848

6. Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive

This Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive is an external HDD to resolve every storage issue that you are currently facing. Since this HDD has witnessed a price drop, you should add it to your cart without much ado.

Price: Rs. 7,350

Deal: Rs. 5,449

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is the ray of hope that you were waiting for. Amazon sale offers everything that you are looking for. And why miss the fun? The exciting price drops are here until the 10th of August 2022. Hence, you must ensure that you take full fledge advantage of it and bring home the best storage device at a slashed price.

