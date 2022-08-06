Amazon Freedom Sale offers men’s branded footwear: Best deals under Rs. 3,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022 is live now. It is that time of the year when slashed prices are running all over the website. There are massive discounts offered on all categories, and today we have men’s footwear from the top brands for you. This list has a variety of products ranging from Rs. 3000 to 900. The discounts are unbelievable and serve as a perfect temptation to buy more. Make sure you choose well so that you invest your money wisely. Have a look at this list to grab the best offers.

Top deals on Men’s footwear at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022

1. Adidas Men's Runesy M Running Shoe

This classic running shoe from Adidas is all you need to keep up with strenuous outdoor activities. It is unbelievably comfortable and can be used for a long period of time. The upper part is made of synthetic mesh which is light, thin, and breathable. There are rubber soles used in these shoes, which makes them all the more relaxing for feet and prevents friction. Try getting this super cool pair of shoes at stunning rates with the ongoing Independence Day sale.

Price Rs.3,999

Deal Price Rs.2,200

2. Woodland Men's Gc 1868115 Leather Sneaker

Woodland brings to you these stunning leather sneakers that feel great and keep you on top of your game. The leather material is long-lasting and gives a cool, unique look. You can use these sneakers for outdoor adventures, casual meetings, etc. The lace up closure helps you keep your feet steady. You can expect a comfy, firm grip with the rubber soles. This surprisingly expensive pair of shoes can be now bought at discounted prices with the live Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022.

Price Rs.3,795

Deal Price Rs.2,580

3. Lotto Mens Vertigo Running Shoes

Lotto is a popular brand that specializes in the sports shoe range. Here is one such lightweight shoe that is ideal for running. It is designed with light mesh material that is moisture wicking and breathable. With the lace closure, you can adjust the feet as per your need and get ready for your sprint.

Price Rs.2,499

Deal Price Rs.799

4. Allen Cooper 1156 Men's Safety Shoe

This shoe from Allen Cooper is designed to keep your feet safe while going for a hike, mountain climbing or anything that can be a little rough on your feet. The shoes come with breathable fabric lining that keeps the feet sweat-free. Its steel toe makes the shoe ready to withstand considerable weight. To keep the feet firm and protected, there is a double density PU sole. Being oil and acid-resistant, the shoes are suitable for rough and tough activities. Though the pair is highly priced, one can expect it to be bought at a discounted rate on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Price Rs.2,425

Deal Price Rs.1,328

5. Reebok Men's Comfort Infused Running Shoe

This running shoe from Reebok is ideal for athletes and people who love to run. It's comforting design, rubber sole and slip on style makes it a perfect choice for long-running hours. The synthetic upper part is lightweight and keeps your feet firm. There is an elevated heel attached to the shoe that makes it pleasant for the feet. Fortunately, this pair of shoes is available at half the price due to the Amazon Great Freedom Festival going on.

Price Rs. 3999

Deal Price Rs. 1499

6. BATA Mens Boss-Grip Uniform Dress Shoe

Bata is a renowned brand known for its premium shoe quality and versatile range. When looking for a formal piece that goes with all your outfits and adds nothing but class to your look, then this uniform dress shoe is what you need. Available in all sizes, it is a must-have pair that all men must have. The medium shoe width makes it one of the most preferred pairs. With the lace up closure, you can fit the shoe most appropriately.

Price Rs. 889

Deal Price Rs. 899

7. Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clog

When looking for the perfect footwear for the rainy season, this is everyone’s top choice. It is a must-have footwear in your collection, as investing in it can be a wise decision. These crocs are incredibly light and feel super comfortable. With heel straps, you can get a more secure fit to keep your feet firm and relaxed. Its flexible material makes it a great option for travels and adventure sports. Available in multiple colours and designs, it is a most versatile pair for men who love to experiment with new stuff.

Price Rs.3,495

Deal Price Rs. 1,771

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022 is running and there is a wide range of products being offered. If you are looking for branded shoes, then this list has the best deals mentioned. Check them out, and we are certain, it will be difficult to stop yourself from buying. Grab as many products as you can, as the sale of the season shall end soon and products will return to being expensive again.

