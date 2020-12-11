EXCLUSIVE: How dads can be supportive during labour explains Dr Pratima Thamke

Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar is here to guide new dads on how to be supportive during labour.

You must be aware of the mom’s responsibilities during the child’s birth. But, do you know how a dad as a partner can play a vital role? Apart from cooperation, and being an understanding partner, there will also be some other duties that you should not skip. Know how you can physically and emotionally support your better-half during labour. Follow these tips to proceed with confidence and patience during the critical and life-changing phase.

Would-be dads or partners aren’t aware of labour or birth, except for what you have watched on the TV or even in the movies. But the reality is labour doesn’t happen that quickly unlike shown in the movies. As a dad, you will be overwhelmed and also clueless at the same time. They will often wonder about how to offer the best help to the partner.

Here are a few vital tips to you become a perfect birth partner

- Plan and be prepared:

Before the contractions, just make sure that you have packed your back as well as your partner’s. Carry all the essentials with you like a phone charger, undergarments, clothes, insurance papers, and other documents.

- Understand the pattern of contractions:

If you are a would-be dad then you must attend a birthing class with your partner. Doing so can help you identify contractions. Yes, you have heard it right! You will be able to distinguish the contractions from the false ones. True contractions will have a pattern and will be stronger and may last for a longer duration than take her to the hospital. You can opt for a warm compress to help her get relief from the pain. Thus, it is essential for you to know what to expect from labour. You will be able to learn everything about labour in the childbirth class that is also provided by various hospitals, and this will allow you to help your partner at every stage. Recognize the contractions properly and then only rush to the hospital. If the contractions are not strong or frequent or the cervix hasn’t dilated then you will have to return home.

- Help your partner to get that much-needed rest:

Make sure your partner is not stressed and rests plenty as she will need that energy while pushing during the labour. Help her carry out her choice of activity like gardening, painting, cooking, or playing an instrument. You can go for a walk or even watch a romantic movie together. Ensure your partner is comfortable and not exhausted. Help her sleep peacefully by creating a cosy sleeping atmosphere.

- Take care of her during labour:

See to it that your partner is hydrated and drinks enough fluids. Pay attention to what she is eating. Do not allow her to eat spicy or oily foods that cause acidity, nausea, or vomiting. She can eat fruits, trail mix, or bland food. Give her a protein shake to fulfil her energy requirement.

- What to do at the hospital?

Try to hold her hand, comfort her, massage her, make sure the room temperature is right, and help her access the washroom. Ensure her that everything would be fine; help her manage that pain with the help of an ice pack, play soft music to calm her down, keep a track of memorable things. You can also capture your experience in a video. Remember, if she asks you to do something then do that without getting angry or frustrated. Even if she snaps at you then don’t get disheartened. Support her while pushing, just make her understand no matter what you are there by her side, and she should not worry. These small gestures will really be helpful. Thank her after the delivery by writing a love note to appreciate her. After all, not to mention that she has carried the baby for 9 months with hardships. She deserves your applause.

Also Read: Balance your work and kids like a pro with these 5 EASY ways

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×