‘Like the First Anthony Edwards, Not Next Michael Jordan’: Timberwolves Star’s Bold Statement on Comparison With His Airness

It's safe to say that this season the Minnesota Timberwolves have taken everyone by surprise. Nobody could have predicted, even in their wildest dreams, that the T-Wolves would lead the Denver Nuggets 2-0 in the Western Conference Semifinals. But as of early May, that is precisely how things have turned out. Anthony Edwards is a major factor in the T-Wolves' recent success. The 22-year-old guard has become one of Minnesota's icons with his stunning displays on the court.

Due to Anthony Edwards' outstanding postseason performances, he has been constantly compared with. Even Michael Jordan himself referred to Edwards as "special," according to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

What did Anthony Edwards say?

But Ant-Man recently told ESPN's Malika Andrews in an interview that he doesn't want to be compared to Michael Jackson. When questioned about how he wants to be mentioned, Edwards said, “As Anthony Edwards. Like the first Anthony Edwards, not the next Michael Jordan. I want people to be like, ‘This Anthony Edwards kid, he got his own style. He maybe got a mix of Michael Jordan in him.’”

He even went on to take a cheeky dig at His Airness by saying, "I got a Trey-ball. I can shoot the three. So, I think that makes me a little different than Michael Jordan."

Fabulous season for Anthony Edwards

It's exactly this confidence that Edwards has shown that has won over fans. And Ant Edwards has proven that with outstanding performances in the postseason as well as in the regular seasons.

In 79 regular season games this season, Anthony Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. In addition, he has demonstrated that he can step up in crunch time, averaging 32.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 6 playoff games in 2024.

