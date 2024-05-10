‘What the Hell Is Going On’: Stephen A Smith Bashes Jayson Tatum for His Declining Postseason Performance

The recent Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended in a surprising road victory for Cleveland, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

On the subsequent episode of "First Take," sports analyst Stephen A. Smith openly voiced his concerns about Celtics’ player Jayson Tatum's underwhelming postseason performance.

Smith went harsh on 5x NBA All-Star and said,”I don't know what the hell is going on here. These numbers that I'm seeing from him are the worst that we've seen from him in the postseason since 2019. With the expectations elevating, he seems to have taken a decline.”

Smith's frustration was evident as Tatum's recent statistics revealed a significant decline, with an average of 20.2 points over the last five games, marking his lowest scoring streak in the playoffs since 2019.

Smith emphasized that as the leader of the Celtics, Tatum should bear much of the responsibility for the team's recent loss, believing that Tatum must step up during critical moments in the playoffs, as it is expected of a definitive team leader.

Celtics Need Jayson Tatum to Step Up

Jayson Tatum's performance is crucial for the Celtics, especially considering their heavy reliance on 3-point shooting as a key offensive strategy.

While the Celtics are known for excelling in 3-point shooting, their struggles in converting shots in the recent game against the Cavaliers highlighted the need for Tatum to step up.

Despite leading the league in 3-point makes and attempts per game during the regular season, the Celtics went 8-of-35 in their latest game and showcased one of their worst shooting displays of the season.

In contrast, the Cavaliers capitalized on their 3-point opportunities, led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, effectively outscoring the Celtics from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Tatum's ability to improve his shooting efficiency can significantly impact the Celtics' offensive performance and increase their chances of success in the series.

As a key player for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum's shooting prowess holds significant weight in determining the team's success. Despite contributing in multiple aspects and drawing attention from opponents, Tatum's shooting percentages in the postseason have been below his usual standards, impacting the team's offensive efficiency.

