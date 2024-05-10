Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Rudy Gobert Play Against Denver Nuggets on May 10?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Denver Nuggets in game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals tonight and after winning the first two games, they would love to make it 3 in a row on home turf. The Wolves will be buoyed by the fact that Rudy Gobert is not on the injury list for this game.

Rudy Gobert won the Defensive Player of the Year award this season and he has been a walking double-double machine for the Timberwolves throughout the season.

Will Rudy Gobert Play Against the Denver Nuggets Tonight?

Gobert (personal) is not listed as injured for Game 3 against the Nuggets on Friday. Gobert, who missed Game 2 due to the birth of his child, will play again on Friday. In Game 3, the recently named Defensive Player of the Year ought to take back his starting position from Kyle Anderson.

The Minnesota defense has been spectacular and is being led by the Frenchman throughout the year. Even though they won game 2 without his help, the presence of Rudy will be massive on home turf for the Wolves as they look to make It three wins in a row.

Can Gobert Help Minnesota Win 3 Games in a Row Against the Nuggets?

Rudy Gobert’s return to the lineup will be a massive boost for the Wolves as they will welcome back their defensive player of the year. If Gobert keeps on firing all cylinders, it will be nearly impossible for the Nuggets to win game 3 in Minnesota. Gobert averaged 14 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game during the regular season for the Wolves as they finished with over 50 wins in the regular season.