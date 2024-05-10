Sword of the Demon Hunter Anime To Debut 1-Hour Premiere; Release Date, Plot, Cast & More

Sword of the Demon Hunter Anime comes to the screens soon. And with this, fans are super excited to catch up with this fantasy series. Here is what the latest update tells us about the premiere. READ.

By Anushka Solanki
Published on May 10, 2024

Sword of the Demon Hunter Anime [Image Credit- Yokohama Animation Lab]

The popular historical fantasy series, Sword of the Demon Hunter is all set to come to screens in the summer slate. And as the show nears its release date, the fans are already watching out for perks from the makers. This week, the most interesting piece of update has come their way in the form of a premiere date. And with this, details about the special premiere are also mentioned for the fans. Here is all you need to know about it.



Sword of the Demon Hunter Anime: Release date 

As per the update coming from the anime's official Twitter, now X, page, Sword of the Demon Hunter will be coming to the screens on June 27, 2024. Along with this, the post also confirms that the premiere episode will be an hour-long special outing. The announcement was backed with a brand-new promotional poster. You can catch the official update right here: 


Cast and staff updates

So far, only a handful of casting details have been mentioned in the official update. We have also a list of the credited staff members working on Sword of the Demon Hunter. Here is a list of all the credited teammates from the series: 

Staff:

  • Director: Kazuya Aiura
  • Series Composer: Deko Akao
  • Character Designer: Taro Ikegami
  • Music Composers: Ryuuichi Takada, Keiichi Hirokawa, and Kuniyuki Takahashi
  • Animation Production Studio: Yokohama Animation Lab

Cast:

  • Taku Yashiro as Jinta
  • Reina Ueda as Suzune
  • Saori Hayami as Shirayuki
  • Hiroshi Shirokuma as Doka no Oni (new addition)
  • Yui Kondo as Tomi no Kijo (new addition)


What is Sword of the Demon Hunter about?

Seven Seas Entertainment's official synopsis describes this supernatural story to be set up in the world of a village named Kadono. Here, each generation of people has named a shrine maiden for the shrine. And so, we are introduced to the young man named Jinta who is the maiden of this shrine in the Edo Period. 

Upon meeting a lonely man, Jinta comes to know that the people of this village will come under a threat in the near future. And the danger will come directly from a Demon God. Thus begins the journey of a hero who swears to protect the people from the incoming demons and the wrath of the Demon God. It will be interesting to see how this story pans out in the anime in the future. 

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.




Latest Articles