Suicide Squad Isekai: First Harley Quinn Trailer Out; Deets Here
Suicide Squad Isekai Anime has dropped the first Harley Quinn trailer for the fans. Here is all you need to know about the coming series. READ.
Suicide Squad Isekai Anime has been one of the most anticipated series. From the first time, the series was announced, until the latest updates. the popularity of the series only seems to be growing. This week, the series dropped the first Harley Quinn trailer for the fans. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the upcoming series.
Suicide Squad Isekai: New trailer out
It was on the official YouTube page of Warner Bros. Japan Anime that the Harley Quinn special trailer was put out. In this thirty-second clip. The character is seen in various locations, and settings in the show. The character design of Harley seems to be getting all the praise from the fans.
You can check out the latest trailer right here:
Suicide Squad Isekai Anime: Cast and Staff Updates
Here is a list of the credited cast and staff members to have worked on the series:
Staff:
- Director: Eri Osada
- Series Composition/Screenplay: Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara
- Character Design: Naoto Hosoda (based on a draft by manga artist Akira Amano)
- Music: Kenichiro Suehiro
- Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn: Anna Nagase
- The Joker: Yūichirō Umehara
- Floyd Lawton / Deadshot: Reigo Yamaguchi
- Christopher Smith / Peacemaker: Takehito Koyasu
- Basil Karlo / Clayface: Jun Fukuyama
- Nanaue / King Shark: Subaru Kimura
- Rick Flag: Taku Yashiro
- Amanda Waller: Kujira
- Tatsu Yamashiro / Katana: Chika Anzai
- Fione: Reina Ueda
- Aldora: Mamiko Noto
- Cecil: Jun Fukushima
Suicide Squad Isekai Anime: Release window
As of the time of writing, only the release window for the anime has been revealed to the fans. And so, Suicide Squad Isekai is set to come to the screens in July 2024. It will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.
Please note that release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.
