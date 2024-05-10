Suicide Squad Isekai: First Harley Quinn Trailer Out; Deets Here

Suicide Squad Isekai Anime has been one of the most anticipated series. From the first time, the series was announced, until the latest updates. the popularity of the series only seems to be growing. This week, the series dropped the first Harley Quinn trailer for the fans. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the upcoming series.

Suicide Squad Isekai: New trailer out

It was on the official YouTube page of Warner Bros. Japan Anime that the Harley Quinn special trailer was put out. In this thirty-second clip. The character is seen in various locations, and settings in the show. The character design of Harley seems to be getting all the praise from the fans.

You can check out the latest trailer right here:

Suicide Squad Isekai Anime: Cast and Staff Updates

Here is a list of the credited cast and staff members to have worked on the series:

Staff:

Director: Eri Osada

Series Composition/Screenplay: Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara

Character Design: Naoto Hosoda (based on a draft by manga artist Akira Amano)

Music: Kenichiro Suehiro

Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn: Anna Nagase

The Joker: Yūichirō Umehara

Floyd Lawton / Deadshot: Reigo Yamaguchi

Christopher Smith / Peacemaker: Takehito Koyasu

Basil Karlo / Clayface: Jun Fukuyama

Nanaue / King Shark: Subaru Kimura

Rick Flag: Taku Yashiro

Amanda Waller: Kujira

Tatsu Yamashiro / Katana: Chika Anzai

Fione: Reina Ueda

Aldora: Mamiko Noto

Cecil: Jun Fukushima

Suicide Squad Isekai Anime: Release window

As of the time of writing, only the release window for the anime has been revealed to the fans. And so, Suicide Squad Isekai is set to come to the screens in July 2024. It will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.

Please note that release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

