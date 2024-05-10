Kriti Sanon doesn't like to call Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta a 'failure': 'It made me grow a lot as an actor'

Kriti Sanon is having a wonderful year professionally as her recent film Crew received a lot of love and attention. The National award-winning actress recently talked candidly about her film Raabta, which co-starred Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the interview, Kriti said that she does not like to call Raabta a failure as it made her grow a lot as an actor.

'Raabta was my third film in the Hindi film industry

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta was released in 2017, but unfortunately, it did not meet the box office expectations.

Speaking about the film, the actress told Film Companion, "I don't like to calling it (Raabta) a failure. This film made me grow a lot as an actor. It was my third film in the Hindi film industry. It had two characters for me, and it was just very layered for the first time. I was preparing a lot for a role for the very, very first time."

She also said that she learned a lot of things like horse riding, got over underwater phobia, chocolate making, and many others. Kriti mentioned that she grew with how she started thinking about the character and saying her dialogue as if it became more organic and real. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Sanon further said, "There was so much learning in the set. The film has a lot of happy memories for me that always will be very very special. In many ways that film taught me a lot, I don't think I would have performed the way I did in Bareilly Ki Barfi which worked at the box office had I not gone through Raabta." She stated that she gained a lot as an actor as well as a human being from Raabta.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta also featured Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh, Varun Sharma, and others.

Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti is gearing up for the release of Do Patti, co-starring Kajol. In the teaser of the film, we see Kajol as a cop for the first time in her career, and Kriti turns into a femme fatale. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

Meanwhile, Do Patti is set to release in 2024 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon dubs Do Patti most challenging film; reveals her character has 'lot of layers'