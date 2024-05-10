Conor McGregor’s Legal Battle Against His Friend Over ‘Proper No. 12’ Whiskey Could Cost Him USD 20 Million

Could a whiskey deal sour Conor McGregor's fortunes? The UFC star, known for his fiery presence both in and out of the ring, is now embroiled in a legal tangle that could cost him up to €20 million. At the heart of this battle is Proper No. Twelve, the whiskey brand McGregor once sold for a whopping $600 million.

His former friend and sparring partner, Artem Lobov, claims he was promised a slice of this lucrative pie—a promise Lobov says was never kept. What happens when friendships and business mix a little too well? Could McGregor's past generosity with words cost him millions in the courtroom?

Lobov demands his cut, Conor McGregor fights back

Once a close confidant and training partner of Conor McGregor, Artem Lobov has thrown a hefty legal challenge into the mix. Lobov claims that the idea for the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand was entirely his brainchild.

He asserts that during the brand's formative years, not only did he help set it up, but he was also promised a 5% stake for his contributions—a promise McGregor allegedly reneged on.

After the brand's sale to Proximo Spirits in 2021, which netted a cool $600 million, Lobov found himself empty-handed. On his part, McGregor admits to offering Lobov a million dollars, which Lobov turned down, holding out for the originally promised 5%. Now, as the case unfolds, McGregor is required by the Dublin High Court to disclose exactly how much he profited from the deal. Public speculations suggest McGregor could have pocketed as much as €130 million.

Moreover, the dispute doesn't stop at financial disagreements. Lobov has taken a second legal swing at McGregor with a defamation lawsuit. This was sparked by McGregor allegedly branding him a "rat" on Twitter—a platform where McGregor's words reach nearly ten million followers. This public denouncement has added a personal sting to the already contentious legal battle, deepening the rift between the former allies.

As these proceedings continue, McGregor finds himself fighting to preserve not just his financial assets but his reputation. This legal battle, stemming from a once-thriving friendship turned sour, is now a stark reminder of how quickly business can become personal.

What do you think? Will this legal tangle tarnish McGregor's larger-than-life persona, or is it just another hurdle he'll clear with ease? Share your thoughts!

