Islam Makhachev REVEALS Khabib Nurmagomedov Got Caught in Dustin Poirier’s Guillotine Choke Intentionally: Details Inside

Islam Makhachev, the UFC Lightweight Champion, is preparing to defend his title against former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. This event will be Makhachev's third title defense.

For Poirier, UFC 302 represents his final opportunity at a championship in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Makhachev recently appeared on the Good Guy and Bad Guy podcast with UFC legends Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen. During the interview, he shared an intriguing detail about Poirier's first UFC championship fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev's former champion and best friend.

Makhachev disclosed that Khabib intentionally allowed Poirier to catch him in a guillotine choke as part of a strategic ploy during UFC 242.

"I swear to God, before the fight Khabib told me, 'Catch me in a guillotine. I have to feel it. I will give him my neck and make him tired,'" Islam revealed.

At the UFC 242 press conference, Khabib acknowledged Poirier as a formidable opponent and discussed the guillotine choke as an element of his strategy.

"The first time, it was close. The second time, I gave him my neck because I felt he lost so much energy and power from the guillotine. This is part of the game, and I can play with my opponents. Not many people can understand this," Khabib explained.

Dustin Poirier will give himself an award if he submits Islam Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier before locking horns with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Diamond appeared on MMA Hour Show of Ariel Helwani, where he revealed if Dustin Poirier manages to choke and submit Islam Makhachev at the UFC 302 pay-per-view and win, he will install a bronze statue of himself at the front gate of his mansion.

UFC 302 pay-per-view featuring Dustin Poirier versus Islam Makhachev as the main event will take place on Sunday, 2 June 2024, at Newark, New Jersey, United States, inside Prudential Center.

